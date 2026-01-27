Joseph Vito Joins Rackspace Technology To Lead Strategic Alliance Partnerships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology ® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company, today announced the appointment of Joseph Vito as Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliance Partnerships. In this role, Vito will lead Rackspace's global strategy for building and strengthening technology and channel partnerships that drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to customers.

Vito brings more than 25 years of experience in technology leadership, cloud transformation, and enterprise solutions across financial services, life sciences, energy, and consumer manufacturing. Most recently, he served as a Strategic Transformation Principal on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Global Business and Advisory teams, where he guided some of the world's largest organizations through cloud adoption strategies, helping them migrate from legacy systems to modern, cloud-based capabilities.

“Joe's deep expertise in cloud transformation and his proven ability to build strategic partnerships will be instrumental in advancing Rackspace's mission to deliver modern cloud environments that enable AI at scale,” said Gajen Kandiah, CEO of Rackspace Technology.“We are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Prior to his tenure at AWS, Vito was a Transformation Advisor at Dell-EMC, assisting clients with investments, design, and deployment of integrated solutions including DevOps and workload management. Other leadership roles include CIO for UBS AG's Global Data Services division, CTO and Head of Data Operations for Dun & Bradstreet, and CTO/CIO for US Trust & Merrill Lynch, where he drove technology strategies and integration initiatives.

Vito holds a Bachelor of Arts in Managerial Economics from Union College and a Master's Degree in Finance from Pace University.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

