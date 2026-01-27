403
Witkoff Holds “Positive” Talks with Netanyahu
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, stated that he held “positive” talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu focused on pushing forward Washington’s 20-point peace initiative for Gaza.
These discussions unfolded amid ongoing Israeli military activity in the Palestinian territory, even as a ceasefire remains formally in place.
Witkoff, accompanied by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, arrived in Israel shortly after the conclusion of trilateral Russia-US-Ukraine negotiations that took place over two days in the UAE earlier this week.
According to a brief statement released by the special envoy on Sunday, the meetings with Netanyahu centered on “the continued progress and implementation planning for Phase 2 of President Trump’s 20-Point Plan for Gaza,”. Witkoff added that the “positive” exchange also covered “broader regional issues,” though he did not provide further details. This remark appeared to allude to persistent tensions involving Iran and the possibility of impending American military action against the country.
Reports indicate that the US delegation urged Israeli leaders to proceed with Phase 2 of the peace roadmap, which includes reopening the Rafah border crossing that connects Gaza with Egypt.
Israel has so far hesitated to carry out this measure, seeking to link it to the disarmament of Hamas and the recovery of the remains of the final deceased hostage, who is believed to still be in the militant group’s custody.
Israel is said to favor allowing Gaza’s residents to exit through the crossing while restricting entry from Egypt.
In contrast, the US maintains that the passage should function freely in both directions, as initially agreed. Washington’s stance has reportedly frustrated senior Israeli officials, with some accusing Witkoff of acting as a “Qatari lobbyist” and of advancing the interests of Türkiye, which has aimed to advocate for Palestinian causes, particularly those related to Gaza.
