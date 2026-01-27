MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vertiqal Studios Announces Resignation of CEO

January 27, 2026 7:30 AM EST | Source: Vertiqal Studios

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Vertiqal Studios Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (FSE: 9PY0) ("Vertiqal" or the "Company") Vertiqal today announces that Jon Dwyer has resigned from his role as Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company to pursue other business opportunities. Mr. Dwyer has agreed to act as an advisor to the Board to support business continuity and transition-related assistance ongoing.

The Company has appointed Max Desmarais, co-founder and current President of the Company, as the interim CEO, effective immediately. Mr. Desmarais will serve in this role while the Board conducts a formal search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Desmarais has served as President of the Company since 2023, having previously been Chief Strategy Officer. As a pivotal member of the executive since 2021, Max co-led both the acquisition strategy and rebrand to Vertiqal Studios alongside Mr Dwyer. Mr Desmarais is well positioned to ensure continuity of leadership and operations during the transition period.

Mr. Dwyer commented: "Vertiqal Studios is the result of an M&A strategy that began with the acquisition of Gamelancer, and was most recently supported by the acquisition of Enthusiast Gaming's direct media sales business. When I indicated to market in Q3 of last year that our M&A journey was complete, management began a process to better understand what Vertiqal needs most in order to efficiently scale. Alongside Vertiqal's President Max Desmarais and our incredibly talented management team, we have achieved a listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and built a media business capable of significant scale. The next 3 years are important in developing the true value of the channels, licenses, and commercial relationships we have built. I think now is the right time for the business to transition to tenured media agency leadership, and there is no better person to lead the business in this transition than Max Desmarais. Max's knowledge and passion for this business equals mine, and he is adored by our team and clients alike. Running Vertiqal Studios has been the greatest honour of my professional career, and I'm excited to hand the reigns to Max. My calling is back in the venture space where I will continue to help founders develop innovative ideas into scaling businesses, remaining an advisor & long-term shareholder of Vertiqal Studios."

"On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank Jon Dwyer for his tireless leadership and contributions to the Company since the beginning of Vertiqal," said Mr. Desmarais, President. "As the co-founder of the Company, and more importantly, a close friend, I am pleased that Jon will continue to support the Company as an advisor and therein continue to contribute to the Company we helped build together."

The Company does not expect the leadership transition to have a material impact on its operations or strategic objectives.

About Vertiqal Studios Corp.

Vertiqal Studios is a scaled digital-channel network and video-production studio that owns North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network. The Company helps global brands reach Gen Z and Millennial audiences through data-driven creative, always-on digital campaigns, and performance-oriented distribution.

Vertiqal manages 200+ channels across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat, producing over 100 pieces of content per day for a community of more than 52 million followers. Revenue is generated through a mix of direct brand partnerships, agency relationships, and platform monetization across its owned and operated channels.

For more information, please visit

For media inquiries, please contact:

Press Inquiries Email: ...

Investor Relations Email: ...

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Vertiqal Studios