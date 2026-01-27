MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Flora Growth Corp. Announces Name Change to ZeroStack Corp., Furthering Its Strategy as an AI-Focused Asset Management Company

January 27, 2026 8:00 AM EST | Source: Flora Growth Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (the "Company") today announced that it will change its corporate name to "ZeroStack Corp." The name change is expected to become effective on or around January 29, 2026, on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the " Nasdaq "). Concurrent with the corporate name change, the Company's common shares (the " Common Shares ") will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "ZSTK".

The name and ticker change reflect the Company's evolution toward an AI-focused, asset management strategy with its first investment in $0G, the native asset of the 0G decentralized AI operating system (" 0G Token ").

ZeroStack is focused on providing exposure to decentralized AI through a concentrated digital asset approach structured to generate yield and fee-based income from staking validators, compute power technology companies, and complementary businesses within the $0G ecosystem and across the wider AI landscape. ZeroStack holds approximately 123 million $0G tokens, the native asset of the 0G decentralized AI operating system.

"The transition to ZeroStack Corp. represents a natural progression of the Company," said Daniel Reis-Faria, CEO. "Our name and ticker now align our public identity with our focus on decentralized AI and a disciplined, yield-based asset-management strategy."

No further action is required by shareholders with respect to the name change. There will be no change in the share capital of the Company. The new CUSIP number for the Common Shares will be 98956L101 and the new ISIN number will be CA98956L1013. Certificates representing the Common Shares will not be affected by the name and will not need to be exchanged. No consolidation of capital will occur in connection with the name change.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp., which is set to be rebranded as ZeroStack, is the first, Nasdaq-listed, asset management company focused on providing exposure to decentralized AI. The Company also operates a global pharmaceutical distribution business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Phatebo GmbH. For more information, visit .

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements," as defined by U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar words or expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various and risks and uncertainties, including those described under section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 24, 2025 and in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 5, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at . Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the Company's filings with the SEC. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available to the Company (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

Investor Contact: ...

Media Contact: ...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Flora Growth Corp.