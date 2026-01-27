403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Google to Pay USD68M in Assistant Privacy Breach Lawsuit
(MENAFN) Tech giant Alphabet Inc. has reached a $68 million preliminary settlement to resolve a class-action lawsuit alleging its voice-activated software, Google Assistant, surreptitiously recorded private conversations. The legal action, originally submitted on Jan. 23 to a California federal court, contended that the technology frequently bypassed user consent protocols to transmit audio data to Google servers.
Unauthorized Activations Under Scrutiny
Legal documents detail a pattern where Android-powered hardware—ranging from Pixel smartphones and smart speakers to laptops and wireless headphones—allegedly captured audio without the necessary authorization. While the system is engineered to remain dormant until it detects specific trigger phrases such as “Hey Google” or “Okay Google,” the litigation argued that the assistant was sometimes activated unintentionally.
The complaint emphasized that these accidental triggers led to the systematic collection and transmission of private conversations without users’ knowledge. Plaintiffs asserted that this data was then utilized for company purposes, including the refinement of advertising algorithms.
Corporate Response and Judicial Oversight
In its defense, the Mountain View-based company denied any intentional wrongdoing or privacy violations. However, to avoid the mounting costs and unpredictability of a trial, Google said it agreed to pay $68 million to avoid litigation. The resolution now moves to the next phase of the legal process, as the settlement is pending approval by US District Judge Beth Labson Freeman.
A Developing Industry Trend
This high-profile payout mirrors a similar legal resolution involving Apple. On Jan. 3, the Cupertino firm finalized a $95 million agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging that its voice assistant Siri listened in on private conversations and violated user privacy. Together, these settlements highlight increasing judicial pressure on major technology firms regarding the transparency of "always-on" listening devices.
Unauthorized Activations Under Scrutiny
Legal documents detail a pattern where Android-powered hardware—ranging from Pixel smartphones and smart speakers to laptops and wireless headphones—allegedly captured audio without the necessary authorization. While the system is engineered to remain dormant until it detects specific trigger phrases such as “Hey Google” or “Okay Google,” the litigation argued that the assistant was sometimes activated unintentionally.
The complaint emphasized that these accidental triggers led to the systematic collection and transmission of private conversations without users’ knowledge. Plaintiffs asserted that this data was then utilized for company purposes, including the refinement of advertising algorithms.
Corporate Response and Judicial Oversight
In its defense, the Mountain View-based company denied any intentional wrongdoing or privacy violations. However, to avoid the mounting costs and unpredictability of a trial, Google said it agreed to pay $68 million to avoid litigation. The resolution now moves to the next phase of the legal process, as the settlement is pending approval by US District Judge Beth Labson Freeman.
A Developing Industry Trend
This high-profile payout mirrors a similar legal resolution involving Apple. On Jan. 3, the Cupertino firm finalized a $95 million agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging that its voice assistant Siri listened in on private conversations and violated user privacy. Together, these settlements highlight increasing judicial pressure on major technology firms regarding the transparency of "always-on" listening devices.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment