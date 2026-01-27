403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Rights Expert Calls on US to Lift ICC Sanctions
(MENAFN) A UN-appointed expert has called on the United States to immediately lift sanctions imposed on judges and prosecutors of the International Criminal Court and to revoke Executive Order 14203, which was enacted in February 2025.
The appeal comes after a new batch of designations announced on December 18 increased the number of sanctioned ICC judicial officials to ten.
“Sanctions targeting ICC justice personnel strike at the very heart of the promise born of the Rome Statute and the Nuremberg and Tokyo trials: a foundational pledge that no atrocity would go unanswered by international justice,” said Margaret Satterthwaite, the UN special rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers.
In advance of the opening of the court’s judicial year, Satterthwaite urged governments to renew both political backing and financial assistance for the ICC, warning that punitive measures undermine trust in international accountability mechanisms.
“Sanctions send a chilling message to victims of atrocities and their advocates, who rely on judges and prosecutors for accountability, repair and reparation,” she said.
The rapporteur also raised alarm over the inclusion of nongovernmental organizations among those sanctioned and cautioned that victims themselves may fear repercussions under the US measures. She noted that the sanctions framework allows for both civil and criminal penalties, including possible imprisonment in certain cases.
The appeal comes after a new batch of designations announced on December 18 increased the number of sanctioned ICC judicial officials to ten.
“Sanctions targeting ICC justice personnel strike at the very heart of the promise born of the Rome Statute and the Nuremberg and Tokyo trials: a foundational pledge that no atrocity would go unanswered by international justice,” said Margaret Satterthwaite, the UN special rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers.
In advance of the opening of the court’s judicial year, Satterthwaite urged governments to renew both political backing and financial assistance for the ICC, warning that punitive measures undermine trust in international accountability mechanisms.
“Sanctions send a chilling message to victims of atrocities and their advocates, who rely on judges and prosecutors for accountability, repair and reparation,” she said.
The rapporteur also raised alarm over the inclusion of nongovernmental organizations among those sanctioned and cautioned that victims themselves may fear repercussions under the US measures. She noted that the sanctions framework allows for both civil and criminal penalties, including possible imprisonment in certain cases.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment