Dragonfly Energy Launches Battle Born® Solar Panels Designed For Real-World Installations

RENO, Nev., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the“Company”), an industry leader in energy storage and maker of Battle Born Batteries®, today announced the availability of Battle Born's first solar panel product line, with products available for immediate sale and shipping.

The launch marks Battle Born's expansion into solar generation, extending its power systems' portfolio to support complete, integrated energy solutions. The new solar panels are engineered to help customers extract more power from limited space while maintaining consistent output in shaded or variable-light conditions.

The Battle Born solar panel lineup launches with four initial models:

Battle Born Elite 120W 12V Rigid Solar Panel

Battle Born Elite 230W 12V Rigid Solar Panel

Battle Born Elite 375W 24V Rigid Solar Panel (Blackout Edition)

Battle Born 200W 12V Portable Solar Panel



At the core of the lineup is the Elite Series rigid solar panels, designed to deliver more power per panel in the same footprint. Using advanced monocrystalline cell architecture, the Elite Series achieves high module efficiencies of up to 23 percent, allowing system designers the ability to generate more energy from limited roof or mounting space while reducing panel count and installation complexity.

To further improve real-world performance, the Elite Series incorporates Battle Born ShadeGuardTM anti-shading technology. This design is engineered to help preserve usable power when panels experience partial shading, low sun angles, or inconsistent light conditions, delivering more consistent energy production throughout the day compared to conventional panel designs.

Elite Series panels are built to perform in demanding environments and feature rigid anodized aluminum frames and tempered glass construction engineered to perform under varied weather conditions such as snow loads, high winds, salt mist, and constant UV-rays. The durability makes the panels well suited for RV, marine, commercial vehicle, industrial, and off-grid power systems where stability and uptime are critical.

The product lineup also includes the Battle Born 200W 12V Portable Solar Panel, a foldable, lightweight solution designed for quick deployment and flexible use. Built with high-efficiency monocrystalline cells and integrated cabling, the portable panel is designed to provide reliable solar charging for mobile, temporary, and remote power applications.

“With the addition of our Battle Born solar panels, we're giving customers expanded options that match the confidence and expectations they already have for our power systems,” said Tyler Bourns, chief marketing officer for Dragonfly Energy.“The focus is simple: more power from limited space and more consistent output in real-world conditions.”

The Battle Born solar panel product line is available now through Battle Born Batteries and authorized distribution partners.

For more information about Dragonfly Energy and its innovative energy solutions, visit

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy's patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's solar panel product line, the Company's expansion into the solar panel market, the Company's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including " may,"="" "should,"="" "expect,"="" "intend,"="" "will,"="" "estimate,"="" "anticipate,"="" "believe,"="" "predict,"="" "plan,"="" "targets,"="" "projects,"="" "could,"="" "would,"="" "continue,"="" "forecast"="" or="" the="" negatives="" of="" these="" terms="" or="" variations="" of="" them="" or="" similar="" />

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC available at . If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

