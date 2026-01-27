403
Kia Earns Global Recognition Across Key Segments at 2026 What Car? Awards
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 27, 202– – Kia Corporation has been recognized across multiple vehicle segments at the 2026 What Car? Awards, earning four major accolades for its passenger and Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) lineup.
The awards highl’ght Kia’s ability to deliver competitive, customer-focused solutions spanning family SUVs, compact electric vehicles (EVs) and next-generation multi-purpose electric platforms, reflecting’the brand’s continued momentum in electrification and product diversification.
What Are the What Car? Awards?
The What Car? Awards are among the automotive industry’s most respected award programs. Winners are selected through rigorous, back-to-back evaluations conducted by an expert panel of professional road testers. Vehicles are assessed for real-world usability, comfort, performance, efficiency and value, making the awards a strong indicator of consumer-relevant excellence.
K’a’s continued success at the What Car? Awards reflects its ability to deliver vehicles that resonate with both industry experts and customers across evolving market segments.
Why Did the Kia Sportage Win?
The Kia Sportage was named Family SUV of the Year for the fourth consecutive time, reinforcing its position as one of’Kia’s most globally successful and consistently acclaimed models.
Key strengths highlighted by judges include:
•Balanced performance: A well-judged blend of comfort, agility and everyday drivability
•Practical interior: Smart packaging, high-quality finishes and family-friendly usability
•Continuous evolution: Ongoing design and technology enhancements that keep the model competitive in a crowded segment
What Made the Kia PV5 Passenger Stand Out?
The Kia PV5 Passenger received the MPV of the Year award, marking an important milestone for Kia’s entry into the PBV space.
Judges recognized the PV5 Passenger for:
•Exceptional interior space: Flexible seating and generous passenger accommodation
•Intelligent functionality: Clever storage solutions and intuitive infotainment
Electric versatility: Efficient packaging and features such as vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability
Built on K’a’s Electric-Global Modular Platform for Service (E-GMP.S), the PV5 Passenger demonstrates Kia’s approach to scalable, customer-centric electric mobility solutions, with further variants set to expand the lineup.
Why Was the Kia EV3 Recognized?
The Kia EV3 earned the accolade of Small Electric SUV of the Year, repeating its category win and underlining its strength in one of the fastest-growing global EV segments.
Award-winning attributes include:
•Class-above space: A flat-floor interior offering generous passenger room within a compact footprint
•Everyday comfort: Suspension tuned for real-world driving conditions
•Accessible electric mobility: Practicality, efficiency and approachable design
What Set the Kia EV9 Apart in the Seven-Seat EV Segment?
The Kia EV9 received Best Electric Seven-Seat SUV, praised for delivering true seven-seat usability without compromising range or charging performance.
Judges highlighted:
•Genuine seven-seat usability: Comfortable accommodation for all passengers
•Strong real-world efficiency: Competitive electric driving range
•Fast-charging capability: Reduced charging time compared to many rivals
What Do These Awards Mean for Kia?
Kia’s strong performance at the 2026 What Car? Awards reflect the bra’d’s expanding capabilities across passenger vehicles, electric SUVs and PBVs.
Key takeaways:
•Broad portfolio strength: Recognition across compact EVs, family SUVs, large electric SUVs and MPVs
•Electric leadership: Continued validation of Kia’s EV platforms and electrification strategy
•Customer-focused innovation: Awards driven by real-world usability, not headline specifications
With consistent recognition across multiple years and segments, Kia continues to strengthen its global reputation for delivering practical, forward-looking mobility solutions designed around everyday customer needs.
