Ingersoll Rand to Showcase Advanced Industrial Energy Solutions at India Energy Week 2026
(MENAFN- dentsu) New Delhi, India, 27 January 2026: Ingersoll Rand, a global industrial technology leader with a strong legacy in India, today announced its participation in India Energy Week 2026, India’s flagship energy exhibition and conference, taking place from –7–30 January 2026 in Goa. The com’any’s participation underscores its commitment to supporting’India’s industrial energy transformation and sustainability goals through high-efficiency, low-emission technologies.
At the event, Ingersoll Rand will showcase its advanced centrifugal and oilfree compression technologies, engineered for high efficiency and maximum uptime, key attributes for industries looking to cut energy intensity in pursuit of India’s clean energy goals, reaching 50% of its electricity capacity from nonfossil fuel sources ahead of the 2030 target under the Paris Agreement.
Complementing its hardware capabilities, the company will also highlight its digital solutions, including Helix and EcoPlant, which leverage advanced data analytics for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and energy optimization. These platforms enable industrial operators to make informed, data-driven decisions that enhance productivity while minimizing waste and emissions.
“India stands at a pivotal moment in its energy evolutio”,” said Sunil Khanduja, Managing Director, CSS India & SAARC.““At Ingersoll Rand, our mission is to drive energy efficiency through solutions that deliver both operational excellence and environmental performance. Technologies such as oilfree and centrifugal compressors, supported by digital platforms like Helix and EcoPlant, give industries realtime control of energy usage and predictive insights that translate into lower costs and carbon impact. Participation at India Energy Week allows us to engage with industry leaders, policymakers, and energy professionals. It is a platform to explore collaborations that drive India’s journey towards a sustainable, energyefficient future.”
As India strengthens its position as a global energy leader supported by rapidly expanding renewable capacity and one of the wor’d’s fastest-growing solar markets efficient industrial energy management has become a cornerstone of the cou’try’s sustainability strategy. Ingersol’ Rand’s participation at India Energy Week reflects not only a business presence but a deeper engagement wi’h India’s evolving energy narrative, where technology, efficiency, and sustainability converge.
With its legacy of innovation and a strong focus on energy efficiency, Ingersoll Rand continues to support Indian industries in achieving measurable gains in performance, resilience, and environmental responsibility powering the transformation that will define ’he nation’s next chapter in industrial energy leadership.
About Ingersoll Rand India
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to Making Life Better for our employees, customers, shareholders, and planet. Customers rely on us for exceptional performance and durability in mission-critical flow creation, life science, and industrial solutions. Supported by over 80+ respected brands, our products and services perform in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees build customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity, and efficiency.
