Future Technologies Venture Expands Utility-Grade Private Cellular Offerings For Grid Modernization

SUWANEE, Ga., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Technologies Venture, LLC, a North American lead systems integrator specializing in utility communications and operational technology, today announced an expansion of its private cellular network offerings for electric utilities. The expanded scope strengthens company's ability to support utilities modernizing OT and IT communications infrastructure using utility-grade private cellular solutions designed for grid operations.

North American electric utilities are entering a sustained modernization cycle, driven by aging infrastructure, resiliency mandates, distributed energy resource (DER) growth, electrification, and rising data-center loads. These pressures are increasing dependence on communications and network infrastructure that was not designed for real-time, deterministic, and secure grid operations at scale. Utilities are not short on technology choices. They are, however, challenged by how to sequence, integrate, and operationalize connectivity decisions without increasing risk or disrupting mission-critical operations.

To address this, Future Technologies Venture is expanding its engagement model to incorporate private cellular capabilities from GE Vernova's Grid Automation, enabling utilities to evaluate and deploy communications infrastructure aligned with grid modernization priorities.

The expanded engagement model brings together:



GE Vernova's purpose-built private cellular capabilities (RAN, Core, Network Management, and edge solutions) Future Technologies Venture's advisory-led engagement model, built to support practical evaluation, phased implementation, and disciplined progression from planning to lab validation to field deployment.



This approach offers utility-grade private cellular network solutions that support secure, deterministic communications designed to integrate with systems such as AMI, SCADA, and GE Vernova's GridOS portfolio, including its ADMS and DERMS applications. It enables utilities to take a practical step forward by unifying heterogeneous networks into a more resilient and scalable communications fabric aligned to operational outcomes.

This expanded engagement model is structured to help utilities move forward with confidence through:



Advisory-led conversations grounded in prioritized grid use cases and connectivity requirements

Phased, de-risked execution models with validation checkpoints and measurable outcomes

Living Lab validation environments to prove architectures and integrations before field deployment Lifecycle-focused support models designed to reduce complexity and improve long-term predictability



“Utilities don't need another product conversation. They need confidence that connectivity decisions will hold up under regulatory scrutiny, operational stress, and evolving grid requirements,” said Peter Capiello, CEO of Future Technologies.“This expanded engagement with GE Vernova gives utilities the opportunity to modernize communications infrastructure at their own pace, with strong risk management, clear accountability, and architectures designed to scale.”

About Future Technologies Venture

Future Technologies Venture, LLC (“Future Technologies”) is a North American lead systems integrator that offers connectivity transformation services and solutions to support critical infrastructure in demanding environments, ranging from extremely remote outdoor sites to highly advanced automotive manufacturing facilities. With more than 25 years of experience, we help Government, Manufacturing, Energy, Transportation, Utility, and Enterprise organizations modernize operations by applying deep technical expertise across Private LTE/5G, fixed wireless, Wi-Fi, fiber, satellite, and legacy network architectures. These capabilities enable us to deliver secure, reliable connectivity for advanced industrial solutions-including AI, Edge Computing, Connected Worker, Robotics, and Industrial Automation-supported by proven processes, lab-based testing, simplified deployment, and flexible operating models that optimize total cost and position organizations for what comes next.

