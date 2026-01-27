S&SE Sets The Global Standard For Industrial Emissions Control As Climate And Energy Pressure Intensifies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As climate mandates tighten, energy costs rise, and regulators escalate enforcement worldwide, Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. (S&SE) is demonstrating global leadership built over 25 years of execution. Operating across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia, S&SE has set the global standard for industrial air pollution control and energy recovery by delivering the latest technologies-continually updated and optimized to meet and exceed both government requirements and client performance targets. In fact, global industrial VOC emissions are estimated at over 17 million tons annually (UNEP 2023 Global Emissions Report), and S&SE's systems consistently destroy over 99% of emissions, reduce client fuel consumption by up to 30%, and have helped manufacturers secure up to 25% of project costs in government incentives where applicable enabling them to exceed both regulatory and sustainability targets.

In an era where compliance alone is insufficient, S&SE designs systems that evolve alongside regulation-combining over-99% destruction efficiency, energy-optimized architecture, ISO-driven execution, and unmatched incentive expertise to give manufacturers a lasting competitive advantage. As global demand for climate accountability and energy efficiency accelerates, S&SE is engineering not just for today's standards, but for the demands of the next decade.

Delivering High-Impact Pollution Control Across Industries

During 2025, S&SE deployed next-generation regenerative thermal oxidizer (RTO) and direct-fired thermal oxidizer (DFTO) systems achieving greater than 99% destruction efficiency of VOCs and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs)-many of which are cancer-causing and harmful to public health.

Notable projects included advanced RTO systems supporting the nation's largest authority responsible for product safety testing and certifications, ensuring emissions generated during destructive testing of construction and household products are fully treated prior to atmospheric release. These systems protect consumers, workers, and surrounding communities while enabling critical product safety research.

S&SE also delivered VOC control solutions for cabinet and furniture manufacturing operations, treating emissions from spray booths, laminating lines, curing ovens, and coating and adhesive storage areas. These systems significantly reduce smog-forming emissions that contribute to respiratory illness, with some installations reducing facility-wide VOC emissions by millions of pounds annually.

In the fastener and metal finishing sector, S&SE engineered solutions to control emissions from dip-spin coating chambers, open-air conveyors, curing ovens, and paint handling systems-demonstrating the company's expertise in managing complex, multi-source emissions environments while helping clients cut operational costs by 15–30% per year.

Renewable Energy and Waste-to-Energy Leadership

S&SE continued to expand its role in the renewable energy sector, supporting solar panel manufacturers with pollution abatement systems designed for advanced materials processing and coating operations.

The company also advanced its leadership in biomass and waste-to-energy applications, supplying DFTO systems for pyrolysis-based processes that convert organic and inorganic waste-such as agricultural waste, biosolids, plastics, and consumer waste-into renewable energy. These systems enable closed-loop operations where recovered heat supports drying, power generation, and process heating, reducing reliance on external energy sources while protecting air quality.

Global Execution with Regional Expertise

Operating as a truly global solution provider, S&SE continues to execute projects across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Asia.

The company's China office has emerged as a center of excellence for oil and gas projects, including major international work supporting operations in Southeast Asia, most recently Indonesia. This team is also highly experienced in dust collection systems, supporting manufacturers with demanding emissions and particulate control requirements.

In the U.S., S&SE is expanding service offerings in 2026 to support extensive projects including dust collection systems, heat exchangers and SCR (Nox Reduction) systems, bringing its proven global expertise to help manufacturers meet stricter emissions standards, improve energy efficiency, and achieve sustainability goals.

ISO-Driven Expertise and Talent Growth

In 2025, S&SE strengthened its compliance leadership by expanding its ISO-driven engineering capabilities, reinforcing the company's ability to design systems aligned with evolving international standards. The company also welcomed a highly talented new key management, reflecting continued demand for S&SE's technically rigorous, standards-focused approach with the highest achievable QA /QC.

S&SE has evolved from first-generation pollution control designs to energy-efficient, next-generation systems that reduce fuel usage and operating costs. Notably, S&SE is the only U.S.-based provider that actively helps clients secure the highest available government incentives, delivering significant financial value alongside environmental performance.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Entering 2026, S&SE is advancing innovations in NOx reduction, ozone abatement, electric and hybrid thermal oxidizers, and next-generation energy recovery. With regulatory scrutiny intensifying worldwide, the company continues to partner with manufacturers seeking resilient, low-emission operations built for the future.

“What differentiates Ship & Shore is not a single technology-it's our commitment to continuous advancement,” said Anoosheh Oskouian, CEO of Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.“We regularly update and refine our systems to stay ahead of regulatory change and to help our clients outperform their environmental and energy goals. That discipline has defined our work for 25 years and will continue to define the decade ahead.”

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. (S&SE) is the leading global provider of industrial emissions control, energy recovery, and pollution abatement solutions. With more than 25 years of experience, S&SE designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and services advanced systems for manufacturers across North America, Europe, and Asia. The company serves a wide range of industries, including renewable energy, battery manufacturing, oil and gas, product testing, furniture and coatings, and advanced industrial manufacturing.

S&SE is recognized for delivering state-of-the-art, energy-efficient technologies that continuously evolve to meet and exceed both client and government environmental targets. Its solutions include VOC destruction, HAP elimination, dust collection, heat recovery, and closed-loop energy systems, helping clients improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and achieve sustainability goals. S&SE also helps manufacturers secure maximum government incentives, making it the go-to global partner for companies seeking resilient, low-emission operations worldwide.