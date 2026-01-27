403
SustAInable by design: PPDS brings next level processing power, performance, and intelligence to digital displays with the new Philips Signage 5000 Series
(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) Amsterdam, 27 January 2025: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is delighted to announce the official debut of its most powerful and intelligent digital signage line to date: the new AI ready Philips Signage 5000 Series (D-Line).
An evolution of the Philips Signage 4650 (D-Line) – globally popular for delivering eye catching installations in retail, corporate, transportation, education, public venues, and more – the striking new Philips Signage 5000 Series has been remodelled and reimagined using the latest breakthroughs in advanced UHD visual technology, energy efficiency, and processing power for unbeatable quality and performance.
Taking versatility, 24/7 reliability, and usability to unprecedented levels and to even wider audiences, the portrait or landscape mountable Philips Signage 5000 Series is available now across an extended range of screen sizes to suit, including 32”, 43”, 50”, 55”, 65”, 75”, 86” and 98”.
Set to go on public display for the first time at ISE 2026 in Barcelona (Philips booth 3N500), the Philips Signage 5000 Series (D-Line) introduces a new era for smarter digital signage displays, pushing beyond the boundaries of traditional signage to support a growing number of businesses seizing the benefits and opportunities around artificial intelligence.
AI ready
Designed with both the present and future in mind, the Philips Signage 5000 Series features an octa core processor and becomes the first in PPDS’ extensive range of Android SoC displays to integrate a 6 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second or Trillion Operations Per Second) neural processing unit.
Bringing extended AI power and possibilities to partners and customers in any market, the 6 TOPS NPU allows AI applications and tasks to run faster and deliver smoother processing, ensuring seamless user experiences without slowing down or impacting other processors and operations – such as the Central Processing Unit and Graphics Processing Unit.
Andrea Barbuti, Global Product Management Lead EMEA at PPDS, commented: “As AI continues to progress, so does the innovation in our displays. Regardless of your thoughts or fears around AI, the opportunities for businesses are increasingly clear, with interest and adoption across multiple, if not all, markets continuing to grow exponentially.
He continued: “We have to be ready to match the current and future needs of our partners and customers. With the Philips Signage 5000 Series we are doing exactly that, with the speed and responsiveness of AI applications of today and tomorrow being seamless for the user. And, while the AI capabilities are a key new feature, it is just part of a plethora of new and enhanced innovations which set the Philips Signage 5000 Series apart.”
Tailored around you
Continuing to raise the bar for quality and performance, the Philips Signage 5000 Series (D-Line) delivers a wealth of extended installation capabilities and opportunities to customers and partners, guaranteeing to captivate audiences, whatever the setting.
Featuring a stunning new UHD 600 nits – 500 nits on 32” FHD model – the Philips 5000 Series provides greater usability and operability in even more environments.
Designed to support around the clock usage and reliability, the Philips 5000 Series (D-Line) delivers complete peace of mind with its FailOver technology automatically playing back up content on screen in the unlikely event of a media player failure.
Ensuring screens never go blank – imperative for locations such as airports and train stations – AV/IT managers simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection for instant content protection.
Staying in control
Behind the screen, the Philips Signage 5000 Series (D-Line) is powered by an upgraded Android 14 professional SoC platform with trusted connectivity and security built in. Optimised for native Android apps and enabling managers to install web apps and software directly onto the display, eliminating the need for an external media player.
With integrated HTML5 support in a Chromium based browser, users can connect, control and create content – whether for single displays or for fleets installed around the world – entirely remotely, using a preferred cloud platform.
Unlocking the full power and intelligence of the display, the Philips Signage 5000 Series is compatible with the Philips Wave ecosystem – PPDS’ evolutionary cloud platform puts users in complete control of their Philips Professional Displays. Spanning digital signage, ePaper, and dvLED, Philips Wave offers simplified installation and set up along with making it easy for users to monitor and control displays, upgrade firmware, manage playlists, and set power schedules — saving time, energy, and environmental impact.
Internet connection is available via LAN cable, WiFi, or with an optional 4G module for reliable connection.
Extended product lifetimes
The Philips 5000 Signage Series continues a firm focus on sustainability, offering reduced power consumption compared with its predecessor, and reduced WEEE disposal thanks to PPDS ‘dual architecture’ modular design. First debuted on the Philips Signage 4650 (D-Line), PPDS’ modular approach brings new opportunities for longer product lifetimes with easily detached and replaced components, in the event of unlikely faults or age related degradation.
Ensuring maximum versatility and to match user preferences – and encouraging the reuse of existing cables and compatible equipment – the Philips 5000 Series (D-Line) supports HDMI, DP, HDMI out, RS232, LAN (Gb) and USB-C.
Bart Wouters, International Product Manager for Professional Displays at PPDS, added: “The highly flexible and versatile Philips D-Line was a landmark digital signage display, breaking new ground for design, quality, reliability, and versatility. With the new Philips Signage 5000 Series – an evolution of the D-Line, we have upgraded everything that made the 4650 and its predecessors a global success. We have introduced new features and capabilities to support the needs of businesses, including their sustainability commitment, both today and into the future. It is another clear symbol of unwavering dedication to our customers.”
