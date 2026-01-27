403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Honeywell Collaborates with SAF One and Tata Projects to Enable Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Caption: A significant milestone as Honeywell and SAF One announce a collaboration. Leadership teams come together to accelerate innovation and support the energy transition at IEW 2026, Goa. L - R - Matthew Spalding, VP & GM – APAC & MENA, Honeywell Process Technology; Ranjit Kulkarni, VP & G– – Honeywell Process Technology, India; Deepak Munganahalli, Co-founder & –EO – SAF One; Rajesh Gattupalli, Pres–dent – Honeywell UOP; Ken West, President &a–p; CEO – Honeywell Process Technology; Jonathan Roumel, Chief Strateg– Officer – Honeywell Process Technology.
Caption: Marking an important milestone with the signing of a collaboration at India Energy Week, 2026 in Goa, seen here from L to R: Jonathan Roumel, Chief Strat–gy Officer – Honeywell Process Technology; Ken West, Presid–nt & CEO – Honeywell Process Technology; Rajesh Gattup–lli, President – Honeywell UOP; Deepak Munganahalli, Co-–ounder & CEO – SAF One; Ranjit Ku–karni, VP & GM – Honeywell Process Technology, India; and Matthew –palding, VP & GM – APAC & MENA, Honeywell Process Technology.
DELHI, India, January 27, 2026 – Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that SAF One Energy Management Limited (SAF One) will use Honeywell UOP Ecofini™g™ process technology to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
Tata Projects Limited (TPL), the Tata G’oup’s engineering and construction arm, has been appointed as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) partner for the project. Together, Honeywell and TPL will deliver an integrated solution tailored to S’F One’s project requirements.
Honey’ell UOP’s Ecofining process technology, developed in collaboration with Eni S.p.A., offers a capital- and cost-effective solution for processing waste fats, oils and greases into renewable diesel and SAF.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone in SAF One’s plans to develop multiple SAF production units globally, including one in India. Through the deployment of Honeywell U’P’s Ecofining process technology, SAF One will convert used cooking oil (UCO) and other waste oils and fats into SAF, helping the aviation industry reduce lifecycle emissions and advance its decarbonization goals.
Rajesh Gattupalli, President, Honeywell UOP, sa“d: “Our Ecofining process technology broadens the potential feedstock base for SAF and enables producers to adapt to shifting market conditions and resource availability. By leveraging our experience and continuous advancements in process engineering, we aim to make SAF production more economically feasible. The installation of our Ecofining process technology with SAF One and TPL demonstrates our leadership in SAF production and ability to help produce renewable fuels at scale.”
Rajiv Menon, President & COO - Energy & Industrial Business, Tata Projects Limited“ said: “Our collaboration with Honeywell and SAF One highlights the value of early engineering integration and disciplined execution in delivering scalable SAF projects. Together, we are enabling solutions that blend technology excellence with constructability and lifecycle e”ficiency.”
Commenting on this significant milestone, Deepak Munganahalli, cofounder and CEO of SAF“One, said: “We are delighted to work with Honeywell and Tata Projects Limited. Their techno-commercial expertise supp’rt‘ SAF One’s ‘des’gn one build many’ approach across our pipeline of SAF projects. This collaboration strengthens our platform and enables us to work with our customers on scalable long-term decarb”nization solutions.”
Honeywell and TPL are jointly optimizing the technology configuration to maximize capital expenditure, enhance project timelines, and deliver a solutio’ aligned with SAF One’s global deployment strat’gy. The companies’ collaboration supports the ambitions of both India and the larger world for climate change mitigatio’ and reinforces Honeywell’s leadership in developing SAF technologies for global markets.
Caption: Marking an important milestone with the signing of a collaboration at India Energy Week, 2026 in Goa, seen here from L to R: Jonathan Roumel, Chief Strat–gy Officer – Honeywell Process Technology; Ken West, Presid–nt & CEO – Honeywell Process Technology; Rajesh Gattup–lli, President – Honeywell UOP; Deepak Munganahalli, Co-–ounder & CEO – SAF One; Ranjit Ku–karni, VP & GM – Honeywell Process Technology, India; and Matthew –palding, VP & GM – APAC & MENA, Honeywell Process Technology.
DELHI, India, January 27, 2026 – Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that SAF One Energy Management Limited (SAF One) will use Honeywell UOP Ecofini™g™ process technology to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
Tata Projects Limited (TPL), the Tata G’oup’s engineering and construction arm, has been appointed as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) partner for the project. Together, Honeywell and TPL will deliver an integrated solution tailored to S’F One’s project requirements.
Honey’ell UOP’s Ecofining process technology, developed in collaboration with Eni S.p.A., offers a capital- and cost-effective solution for processing waste fats, oils and greases into renewable diesel and SAF.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone in SAF One’s plans to develop multiple SAF production units globally, including one in India. Through the deployment of Honeywell U’P’s Ecofining process technology, SAF One will convert used cooking oil (UCO) and other waste oils and fats into SAF, helping the aviation industry reduce lifecycle emissions and advance its decarbonization goals.
Rajesh Gattupalli, President, Honeywell UOP, sa“d: “Our Ecofining process technology broadens the potential feedstock base for SAF and enables producers to adapt to shifting market conditions and resource availability. By leveraging our experience and continuous advancements in process engineering, we aim to make SAF production more economically feasible. The installation of our Ecofining process technology with SAF One and TPL demonstrates our leadership in SAF production and ability to help produce renewable fuels at scale.”
Rajiv Menon, President & COO - Energy & Industrial Business, Tata Projects Limited“ said: “Our collaboration with Honeywell and SAF One highlights the value of early engineering integration and disciplined execution in delivering scalable SAF projects. Together, we are enabling solutions that blend technology excellence with constructability and lifecycle e”ficiency.”
Commenting on this significant milestone, Deepak Munganahalli, cofounder and CEO of SAF“One, said: “We are delighted to work with Honeywell and Tata Projects Limited. Their techno-commercial expertise supp’rt‘ SAF One’s ‘des’gn one build many’ approach across our pipeline of SAF projects. This collaboration strengthens our platform and enables us to work with our customers on scalable long-term decarb”nization solutions.”
Honeywell and TPL are jointly optimizing the technology configuration to maximize capital expenditure, enhance project timelines, and deliver a solutio’ aligned with SAF One’s global deployment strat’gy. The companies’ collaboration supports the ambitions of both India and the larger world for climate change mitigatio’ and reinforces Honeywell’s leadership in developing SAF technologies for global markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment