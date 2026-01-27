Evestia Clinical Acquires ICRC-Weyer To Enhance Global Full-Service Clinical Research Capabilities

Acquisition adds further specialist biostatistics, data management, and medical writing expertise to Evestia Clinical's full-service offering and strengthens its presence in Germany and across Europe

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evestia Clinical (“the Company” or“the Group”), a leading independent global specialist Contract Research Organization (CRO), today announced the acquisition of ICRC-Weyer GmbH (“ICRC-Weyer”), a Berlin-based, long-established CRO and scientific consultancy. The acquisition strengthens Evestia Clinical's presence in Germany and Europe and further enhances the Company's full-service clinical research solutions for biotech innovators.

ICRC-Weyer brings a strong heritage in data-driven clinical research, with deep scientific and operational expertise in biostatistics, data management, and medical writing across the full clinical development cycle. Integrating these specialist capabilities expands the Group's European presence and gives biotech innovators enhanced access to high-quality services that are increasingly critical as clinical trial development grows in complexity and regulatory expectations evolve. At the same time, ICRC-Weyer's clients will benefit from access to Evestia Clinical's full suite of global clinical trial services from Phase I-III and beyond, providing more integrated, end-to-end support across core therapeutic areas including oncology, neurology, and rare diseases.

Richard Barfield, Chairman of Evestia Clinical, said:“As we mark one year since the launch of Evestia Clinical, this acquisition is another significant step in our strategy to build a truly global, independent specialist CRO with the capabilities to support biotech innovators worldwide. Our expanded specialist capabilities strengthen Evestia Clinical's position as a trusted, full-service partner for biotech innovators advancing complex therapies in oncology, neurology, and rare diseases.”

Lewis Cameron, Chief Executive Officer of Evestia Clinical, said:“The acquisition of ICRC-Weyer is a targeted investment that strengthens Evestia Clinical's operational delivery in Europe. Integrating ICRC-Weyer's capabilities into our existing offering enhances the depth of support we provide to biotech innovators and enables more seamless, end-to-end clinical research solutions in complex, high-research therapeutic areas. With a strong presence in the United States through our integration with ARG, and now an established base in Europe with on-the-ground expertise in Germany complementing operations already established in Spain, Italy, and France, we are broadening our global footprint.”

Johann Daniel Weyer, Managing Director of ICRC-Weyer GmbH, commented:“Joining Evestia Clinical is a natural step in ICRC-Weyer's development. By combining ICRC-Weyer's expertise in scientific consultancy and back-office CRO services with Evestia Clinical's global reach and specialist therapeutic focus, we will offer clients a stronger and more comprehensive proposition as they navigate increasingly complex clinical development programs across Europe and beyond.”

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. ICRC-Weyer will integrate with Evestia Clinical's operations with no change to its services or teams and it will continue to operate under the ICRC-Weyer brand. Johann Daniel Weyer will join the Evestia Clinical leadership team, and all employees will transition as part of the agreement.

Notes to Editors

About Evestia Clinical

Evestia Clinical is a leading global specialist CRO. With a commitment to scientific excellence, innovation, and patient-centric research, Evestia Clinical partners with biotech companies to accelerate the development of therapies in areas of significant unmet medical need. Backed by Kester Capital, Evestia Clinical is dedicated to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge clinical research. Evestia Clinical's vision is to be the market-leading clinical service partner for biotechs and beyond, fueling medical breakthroughs to improve global health within a company culture that values, inspires, and empowers.

Evestia Clinical offers a full suite of customized clinical development services. This includes project management, site management, regulatory services, clinical monitoring, data management and biostatistics, medical affairs and medical writing, quality assurance services, pharmacovigilance, and Functional Service Provider solutions.

About ICRC-Weyer GmbH

Founded in 1993 by Prof. Dr. Geerd Weyer, ICRC-Weyer is a Berlin-based clinical research organization (CRO) supporting companies across all stages of clinical research and development.

ICRC-Weyer provides expertise and consulting across biostatistics, data management, medical review, medical writing, and safety/pharmacovigilance services with a team of in-house experts based in Berlin, Germany.

ICRC-Weyer supports clinical studies across Phases I-IV and medical device studies, with experience in complex early-phase studies, including special population studies and umbrella or adaptive study designs, registers and reviews, preclinical research, support of submission and post-marketing activities.