Sevaro Health Expands Leadership Team With Key Appointments

Carl Dugart is a seasoned technology leader with a proven record of scaling complex platforms and building high‐performing engineering teams. His work includes deep EMR integrations that streamline AI-powered clinician workflows, improve data liquidity, and enable closed‐loop communication between hospital teams and virtual specialists.

Most recently, Carl led transformative technology initiatives at Medically Home, enabling care delivery at scale. His pragmatic, customer-first approach aligns exactly with Sevaro's mission around providing care throughout the patient journey.

Vineet Agrawal is an experienced health‐tech executive who understands the needs of health systems seeking to leverage technology to improve patient outcomes, in various specialties including neurology, vascular surgery, IR, cardiology, and orthopedic surgery. With eleven years of leadership at Penumbra, he drove international growth across stroke and neurovascular portfolios-building commercial teams, expanding market access, and scaling adoption of advanced therapies globally.

Vineet's deep expertise in stroke and neurology, from enterprise go‐to‐market to complex provider dynamics, positions him to accelerate Sevaro's Synapse AI platform adoption and partnerships while keeping clinical impact at the center of every decision.

“We're thrilled to welcome Carl and Vineet to Sevaro's leadership team,” said Dr. Rajiv Narula, Founder & CEO of Sevaro.“After conducting a nationwide search, it was clear they were the two best leaders to help us advance our mission. Their expertise not only strengthens our technology and growth capabilities but also aligns deeply with Sevaro's culture and commitment to improving access to care.

Carl and Vineet will play a pivotal role in supporting hospitals to drive innovation in addressing the critical gaps in specialty care for rural and underserved communities

This announcement builds on momentum from Sevaro's recent Series B funding, led by Valtruis and Intermountain Ventures, supporting innovation and expansion nationwide.

About Sevaro

Sevaro Health is a physician-led neurological and specialty care access company delivering comprehensive care across the patient journey. Through its Synapse AI platform, Sevaro partners with hospitals nationwide to expand access to specialty care services, improve outcomes, and support long-term financial sustainability.

Rooted in the Sanskrit word Seva, meaning selfless service, Sevaro is committed to being the best place for neurologists to work and the most reliable partner for hospitals building the future of specialty care.