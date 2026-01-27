C12 And Classiq Partner To Accelerate Access To Spin Qubit Quantum Computing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C12, a European deep-tech company building the next generation of spin qubit quantum processors, and Classiq, the leading software platform for enterprise-grade quantum computing development, today announced a strategic integration partnership. This collaboration bridges the gap between scalable quantum hardware and scalable quantum software, accelerating enterprise and research access to quantum computing.

C12's quantum processors are based on ultra-pure carbon nanotubes, a nearly one-dimensional material that achieves record coherence and low noise. This cleaner-materials approach enables scalable architectures by combining high qubit quality with robust connectivity, ensuring performance scales with system size.

Classiq provides a quantum software platform that combines high-level modeling with a synthesis engine, which lets developers design and optimize quantum circuits that scale efficiently as hardware systems evolve. With this integration, the Classiq platform now provides access to leading superconducting, ion-trap, neutral atom, cat and spin qubit QPU modalities, as well as industry-leading simulators from NVIDIA and Intel.

Together, the companies are making it easier to build, test, future-proof, scale and execute quantum applications.

Pairing Scalable Hardware with Scalable Software

As part of the integration, Classiq now supports Callisto, C12's digital twin of its in-development hardware. The Callisto Discovery edition models real physical parameters and noise from the carbon-nanotube architecture, supporting up to 13 noisy qubits and includes features like mid-circuit measurement, noisy initialization and realistic noise from charge-noise, phonon noise and qubit relaxation. Developers can now use Classiq's Qmod language and synthesis engine to design, compile and test quantum algorithms on Callisto, aligning today's R&D with tomorrow's hardware capabilities.

“At C12, we believe quantum computing must move beyond theory and become a practical accelerator for the most demanding computational challenges,” said Pierre Desjardins, C12's CEO.“By working with Classiq, we empower developers today to harness tomorrow's hardware, bridging the divide between breakthrough quantum hardware technology and usable quantum software.”

“Partnering with C12 to integrate an architecture that is dedicated to the highest quality qubits brings exciting new options to quantum developers. Our joint solution creates a scalable framework from C12's Callisto digital twin to their future quantum devices,” said Nir Minerbi, CEO and co-founder of Classiq.“Hardware diversity is increasing rapidly, and ensuring developers have access is more important than ever.”

Availability

The integration is now available to select Classiq and C12 customers. Joint demonstrations and technical sessions will be featured at upcoming industry events.

About C12

C12 is a Paris-based quantum computing startup building the next generation of scalable quantum computers using carbon nanotubes, an ultra-pure material enabling high-fidelity spin qubits. Spun out of the École Normale Supérieure in Paris, C12 combines advanced materials science with semiconductor engineering to develop reliable processors for complex computations. The company operates its own quantum fabrication facility in central Paris and partners with leading industrial players to accelerate real-world quantum adoption.

About Classiq

‍Classiq is the leading quantum computing software company, providing the technology that makes it practical for enterprises and researchers to access and harness quantum computing. Classiq's platform transforms high-level functional models into optimized, hardware-ready quantum circuits automatically. This enables teams to develop algorithms faster, optimize them for cost and performance, and make quantum applications usable sooner, without deep hardware expertise.

Through partnerships with global leaders in quantum cloud computing, including major hyperscalers and hardware providers, Classiq ensures that customers can design once and deploy anywhere. Its synthesis technology and memory optimization tools allow organizations to produce scalable, efficient quantum code that accelerates research and reduces execution cost.

Classiq, a Fast Company 'Next Big Thing in Tech 2025' award winner, backed by leading global investors, is the global category leader in quantum software and is at the forefront of enabling quantum computing applications. Follow Classiq on LinkedIn, X or YouTube, visit the Slack community, GitHub repository and to learn more.

