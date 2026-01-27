SEON And Domaine Announce Strategic Partnership To Deliver Advanced Fraud Prevention For Shopify Merchants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Combines SEON's Comprehensive Fraud Detection Platform with Domaine's Shopify Migration and Optimization Expertise

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON, the command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance, today announced a strategic partnership with Domaine, the leading global Shopify design and development partner specializing in platform migrations and enterprise commerce enablement. The collaboration will deliver integrated fraud prevention solutions to Shopify merchants, helping brands protect revenue while enhancing customer experience.

The partnership addresses the growing need for sophisticated fraud prevention as merchants increasingly migrate to and scale on Shopify. By combining SEON's real-time fraud detection capabilities with Domaine's deep Shopify implementation expertise, brands can deploy comprehensive fraud prevention strategies during migration or optimization projects.

“Fraud prevention is no longer a post-launch consideration; it's a critical component of commerce infrastructure,” said Matt DeLauro, President, GTM, SEON.“Our partnership with Domaine enables merchants to build fraud protection into their Shopify foundation from day one, whether they're migrating from legacy platforms or scaling their existing operations.”

SEON's platform provides data enrichment and action orchestration to combat multiple fraud types, including promotional abuse, payment fraud and refund fraud. The solution applies AI-driven analytics and machine learning to detect suspicious activity while minimizing friction for legitimate customers.

“As we guide brands through complex platform migrations and Shopify implementations, fraud prevention consistently emerges as a top priority,” said Max Rolon, CTO, Domaine.“SEON's comprehensive approach allows us to achieve the right balance between prevention and protection, ensuring a secure environment that doesn't compromise customer experience or conversion rates. This alignment reflects our commitment to delivering enterprise-grade solutions that drive merchant success on Shopify.”

Domaine Worldwide is the leading global Shopify design and development practice. The business supports over 100 brands on the Shopify platform and has a delivery footprint spanning the US, Canada and Europe. BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm with deep expertise in the IT services sector, is the financial sponsor partnering with the existing executive team to support this next chapter of growth and expansion. Learn more at domaineworldwide.

SEON is the command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance, helping leading retail brands and eCommerce merchants protect revenue without sacrificing customer experience. Powered by 900+ real-time, first-party data signals, SEON stops fraudulent transactions before they impact sales. Customers reduce chargebacks, prevent account abuse and drive conversion through secure, friction-free checkouts. With offices in Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore, SEON supports thousands of businesses globally. Learn more at.

