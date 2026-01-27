Global $77 Billion Discrete Semiconductors Market Outlook, 2030 - Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductor, Stmicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, And NXP Semiconductors Dominate

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Discrete Semiconductors Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The report provides valuable insights into discrete semiconductors, covering market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and future trends, equipping stakeholders with critical information to navigate the industry's dynamic landscape successfully.



The discrete semiconductors market has witnessed a rapid expansion and is forecasted to continue its growth trajectory. It is projected to increase from $43.84 billion in 2025 to an impressive $49.07 billion in 2026, achieving a CAGR of 11.9%. This growth is driven by a surge in demand for consumer electronics, rising automotive electronics usage, communication devices expansion, industrial automation requirements, and adoption in high-frequency and high-power applications.

Looking further ahead, the market is poised to expand to $77 billion by 2030, maintaining the same CAGR of 11.9%. During this period, growth will be fueled by the development of high-efficiency MOSFETs and IGBTs, rising demand for fast-recovery rectifiers, and the growth of high-frequency bipolar transistors. Notable trends include AI-enhanced semiconductor design, cloud-based testing, IoT-connected manufacturing, and predictive analytics for device reliability.

The burgeoning consumer electronics industry is a key driver of this market. The increasing desire for smartphones, smart home devices, and wearables is propelling the demand for discrete semiconductors, vital for managing electrical signal flow and enabling device functionalities such as switching and voltage regulation. Technological advancements and consumer preference for innovative electronics are bolstering this growth. For instance, a report by the International Telecommunication Union highlighted a rise in online users to 5.5 billion by 2024, further underscoring this trend.

In the discrete semiconductors market, innovative technological advancements like galvanized isolated gate drivers and high-voltage protection capabilities are significant trends. Companies are continually pushing boundaries to improve their global reach and solidify their market positions. In February 2024, Infineon Technologies AG launched the 750V G1 discrete CoolSiC MOSFET, aimed at meeting the growing power density and efficiency demands in automotive and industrial applications. These MOSFETs cater to a wide range of industries, including servers, data centers, solar power, UPS systems, EV charging, and more.

Furthermore, strategic acquisitions such as Infineon Technologies AG's acquisition of GaN Systems Inc. in October 2023 highlight the industry's focus on enhancing energy-efficient semiconductor technology portfolios.

Leading players in this sector include Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors, among others. These companies leverage market trends, adapting swiftly to global trade changes and tariff impacts by investing in local manufacturing, thus fortifying their supply chains.

Despite global tariff challenges, which have escalated import costs for components like MOSFETs and IGBTs, there is a silver lining. These conditions have accelerated the adoption of local fabrication and advanced semiconductor technologies. Manufacturers are now more focused on predictive maintenance and reliability testing to mitigate import dependencies.

The Asia-Pacific region leads in growth and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. Major market geographies include Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, with key countries being China, USA, and Germany.

Report Scope:



Markets Covered: Types include MOSFET, IGBT, Bipolar Transistor, Thyristor, Rectifier, and others. Components cover Memory Devices, Logic Devices, and Discrete Power Devices, among others. Industries span Consumer Electronics, Communication, Automotive, and Industrial sectors.

Subsegments: Includes specific MOSFET, IGBT, Bipolar Transistor, Thyristor, and Rectifier types, accommodating a detailed analysis.

Companies Mentioned: Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Analog Devices, Microchip Technology, and others.

Regions: Extensive analysis spans Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and more.

Countries: Covering major economies such as the USA, China, Germany, India, and others, with critical insights into each.

Time Series: The report includes a five-year historical analysis and a ten-year forecast to aid strategic planning.

Data: Comparative analysis includes ratios of market size and GDP proportions, with comprehensive expenditure per capita data. Data Segmentation: Offers detailed country and regional data with competitor market share insights.

Key Attributes