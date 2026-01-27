Underfloor Heating Market Report 2026-2030: Global Revenues To Reach $7.3 Billion By 2030 With Innovative Heating Systems Driving The Industry

The underfloor heating market is poised for significant growth, with projections showing an increase from $5.47 billion in 2025 to $7.3 billion by 2030, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. This growth is fueled by the rising adoption of energy-efficient heating solutions, smart thermostats, and IoT systems, as well as advancements in heating cable and piping materials. Government incentives worldwide are supporting the adoption of sustainable heating technologies, further boosting market expansion.

Increased demand for innovative solutions has seen key market players develop advanced electric underfloor heating systems, which offer benefits such as energy savings and enhanced comfort. An example of this innovation is Ambiente Heating Ltd.'s recent launch of the JoFloor 28 underfloor heating system, which features ultra-thin heating mats and integration with smart thermostats. Additionally, the strategic acquisition of Unitherm Heating Systems Ltd by Finland-based Purmo Group aims to enhance service offerings and strengthen their presence in the UK and Ireland.

The underfloor heating market consists of hydronic and electric systems. These systems find applications in residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial sectors, with Western Europe holding the largest market share as of 2025, while North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Hydronic Underfloor Heating; Electric Underfloor Heating

2) By Installation: New installations; Retrofit installations

3) By Application: Residential; Commercial; Institutional

Subsegments:

1) By Hydronic Underfloor Heating: Warm Water Systems; Boiler-Based Systems

2) By Electric Underfloor Heating: Electric Heating Mats; Electric Heating Cables

Companies Mentioned: Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., and others.

Geographies: Includes analyses of markets in Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, USA, and more, with regional insights spanning Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and beyond.

This report offers a critical assessment for anyone involved in the underfloor heating market, providing data-driven guidance for achieving strategic and competitive advantage.

