403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Google to Settle Lawsuit Over Alleged Secret Recordings
(MENAFN) Google has reached a $68 million settlement in a federal lawsuit in California that accused its voice assistant, Google Assistant, of secretly recording users’ private conversations.
The lawsuit, filed on January 23, claims that Google Assistant was sometimes activated without user consent, capturing conversations and transmitting them to Google’s servers. While the system is designed to respond only to trigger phrases such as “Hey Google” or “Okay Google,” the complaint alleges that the assistant occasionally activated unintentionally, resulting in private data being collected without users’ knowledge.
The assistant is available on a broad range of devices, including smartphones, smart speakers, laptops, tablets, and wireless headphones.
Google stated that it agreed to the $68 million settlement to avoid prolonged litigation. The deal still requires approval from the US District Court.
A similar case occurred earlier this month, when Apple agreed to pay $95 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit claiming that its voice assistant, Siri, had violated user privacy by listening in on private conversations.
The lawsuit, filed on January 23, claims that Google Assistant was sometimes activated without user consent, capturing conversations and transmitting them to Google’s servers. While the system is designed to respond only to trigger phrases such as “Hey Google” or “Okay Google,” the complaint alleges that the assistant occasionally activated unintentionally, resulting in private data being collected without users’ knowledge.
The assistant is available on a broad range of devices, including smartphones, smart speakers, laptops, tablets, and wireless headphones.
Google stated that it agreed to the $68 million settlement to avoid prolonged litigation. The deal still requires approval from the US District Court.
A similar case occurred earlier this month, when Apple agreed to pay $95 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit claiming that its voice assistant, Siri, had violated user privacy by listening in on private conversations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment