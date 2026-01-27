MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Helio Launches Rule 506(c) Offering to Expand Shareholder Base for NYSE Listing

January 27, 2026 7:00 AM EST | Source: Helio Corporation

Berkeley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Helio Corporation (OTCID: HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company") today announced the launch of a Rule 506(c) Offering ("Offering") for accredited investors. The Offering will be for a Preferred Share with a 10% coupon and convertible at a 20% to the five (5) day volume-weight average price (VWAP). The Offering should not have short term impact on the current liquidity.

As the stock price rises, market conditions will support opening the equity side of the balance sheet. Proceeds from the Rule 506(c) offering equity raise will go to restructure its balance sheet and to reduce outstanding debt. The focus will be on retiring higher-cost obligations incurred during the federal government shutdown, when one of Helio's largest customers, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration ("NASA"), temporarily suspended operations. With the federal government reopened, NASA-related workflow has begun returning to normal and is expected to accelerate as delayed work resumes.

In addition to strengthening the balance sheet, besides de-leveraging the balance sheet, the Offering directly advances Helio's path toward a New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") listing by expanding its shareholder base to meet the required minimum of 400 round-lot shareholders. Helio currently has just over 200 shareholders, a number that continues to grow rapidly as trading volume and investor interest increases. The Offering is expected to further expedite the addition of new shareholders as the Company works toward its goal of listing on the NYSE.

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

(956) 225-9639

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.







