Chillers Market To Grow By $2 Billion During 2026-2030 Reaching $13.3 Billion: Carrier, Daikin Industries, Trane Technologies, Hitachi Air Conditioning Co., And Johnson Controls Lead The Industry

The global chillers market is witnessing substantial growth, marked by an increase in size from $10.94 billion in 2025 to $13.3 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. This positive trend is driven by rising demand for energy-efficient and sustainable cooling solutions, alongside significant advancements in digital monitoring and smart temperature management systems. The sector's expansion is further fueled by the escalating adoption of air-cooled and water-cooled chillers across commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Additionally, the integration of screw and centrifugal compressors is contributing to market developments.

Key growth drivers include the burgeoning food and beverage industry, which relies heavily on chillers for precise temperature management in food processing, storage, and transportation. In Europe, the savoury snacks market alone reached a retail value of approximately €40 billion in 2023, underscoring the demand for efficient cooling solutions. Accordingly, the chillers market is evolving to support this sector with enhanced capabilities.

Prominent companies are investing strategically in innovative technologies to maintain a competitive edge. Notably, Tecogen Inc. launched the Tecochill Hybrid-Drive air-cooled chiller in 2023, a pioneering product that combines natural gas and electricity to achieve significant energy efficiency and cost reductions. Similarly, Schneider Electric, aiming to strengthen its position in the data center value chain, acquired Motivair Corporation in 2024 to leverage specialized liquid cooling technologies.

Major industry players in the chillers market include Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Trane Technologies plc, Johnson Controls International plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and more. These companies are focusing on developing cutting-edge solutions to enhance their market presence.

Despite its impressive growth trajectory, the chillers industry is subject to challenges such as fluctuating trade relations and tariffs, impacting costs for imported components. However, this situation is also stimulating innovations in local manufacturing and energy-efficient solutions, demonstrating the sector's resilience and adaptability.

Companies Mentioned: Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Trane Technologies plc, Hitachi Air Conditioning Company Ltd., Johnson Controls International plc, and more.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

