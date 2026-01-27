Sustainability Magazine January 2026 Features SAP, NBA, Prada, Ecolab And General Mills On Net Zero Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The January 2026 edition of BizClik's Sustainability portfolio is now live, featuring fresh insights from Sustainability Magazine. This month's issues spotlight global leaders, breakthrough technologies, and critical sustainability strategies.

London - 27 January 2026- BizClik, a global B2B media and events company, has released the latest magazine editions of its Sustainability portfolio, featuring:

Sustainability Magazine



The new issues spotlight global leaders, breakthrough technologies, and strategies shaping the future of decarbonisation, the circular economy, and ESG reporting. Each digital magazine delivers exclusive interviews, company features, editorial insights, and BizClik's signature Top 10 rankings - profiling the executives, organisations, and innovations transforming global industries.



Sustainability Magazine - January 2026

Cover Feature:

NBA: Nothing But Net Zero (p. 84)



Company Features:

Agreena: Independent Verification – The New Currency of Supply Chain Decarbonisation (p. 54)



Top 10:

Sustainability Events in 2026 (p. 36)



Editorial Highlights:



Gunther Rothermel, Chief Product Officer and Co-General Manager at SAP on AI, circularity, data, ERP-centricity and much more (p. 22)

Ecolab, General Mills and the California Water Resilience Initiative (p. 72)

What are 12 Global Oil and Gas Forms Doing to Cut Emissions? (p. 96

Supplier Sustainability: The New Fashion Frontier (p.108) AI Surge Threatens Data Centre Carbon Neutrality Goals (p. 122)



Read the issue here.

Leadership Quotes

“Sustainability is firmly rooted in SAP's corporate strategy, philosophy, and purpose,” Gunther Rothermel, Chief Product Officer and Co-General Manager at SAP

“If you want to educate people and hopefully change behaviour, you need to meet people where they're at,” Allen Hershkowitz, Green Sustainability Advisor at NBA

“By establishing a harmonised framework for environmental data collection, it facilitates more consistent and reliable reporting,” Lorenzo Bertelli, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of CSR at Prada Group

Why It Matters

Each edition offers thought leadership, market insights, and storytelling for senior executives across sustainability and energy. The magazines connect enterprise leaders worldwide, showcasing best practices, innovation, and strategies shaping the future.

About the Sustainability Portfolio

The Sustainability portfolio includes Sustainability Magazine and Energy Digital. The portfolio covers sustainable finance, decarbonisation, net zero, green energy, climate tech, and ESG reporting. Together, these titles reach a global audience of sustainability decision-makers and innovators driving digital transformation across industries.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Events

BizClik is preparing for its annual global summits dedicated to driving sustainability. First up for 2026 is Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit – a two-day conference and expo for senior executives shaping the future of decarbonisation.

Bringing together over 2,000 in-person and virtual attendees, the event will spotlight the critical intersection between sustainability and supply chains, bringing together procurement, supply chain, and sustainability professionals to accelerate collective impact.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

