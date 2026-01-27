403
Germany Alerts Travelers to Exercise Caution in US After Fatal Shooting
(MENAFN) Germany has issued updated guidance for people traveling to the United States, advising heightened awareness after a fatal shooting involving a U.S. citizen during an operation by federal immigration authorities in Minneapolis, according to official statements.
The German Foreign Ministry cautioned that protests in Minneapolis and other American cities have at times escalated into violent confrontations with immigration and security forces.
Travelers were urged to stay informed through local news coverage, remain alert, and “stay away from crowds where violence could potentially break out.” The advisory further instructed visitors to “remain calm and follow the instructions of the authorities and local security forces.”
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also addressed the incident, expressing concern over the death of Alex Pretti in Minnesota. Speaking publicly, he described recent developments in the United States as troubling and noted that such incidents often appear concentrated in specific locations. Merz said, “I find the news we've been getting from the USA in the last few days indeed worrying. And it's obviously always one region or one city that is affected.”
He added that he expected U.S. authorities to fully examine whether the use of lethal force was justified, questioning whether officers truly faced an immediate threat. “I assume that the American authorities will now really clarify whether it was necessary to shoot here, whether there really was a threat to the officers involved. In any case, I have to say I find this level of use of violence in the USA worrying, to put it that way,” he said.
The man killed was a 37-year-old U.S. citizen who died on Saturday in Minneapolis, marking the city’s second fatal shooting of an American by federal agents this month. While U.S. officials described the incident as an act of self-defense, video footage circulating online has fueled debate by presenting a narrative that appears to contradict that account.
