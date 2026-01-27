Egain To Announce Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results On February 3, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN ), a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience solutions, will announce its fiscal 2026 second quarter financial results after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). Chief Executive Officer Ashu Roy and Chief Financial Officer Eric Smit will host the call and webcast.

When: Tuesday, February 3rd at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investors section of eGain's website at . Dial In: To access the live call, dial 844-481-2704 (U.S. toll free) or +1 412-317-0660 (International) and ask to join the eGain earnings call. Replay: A phone replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call and remain in effect for one week. To access the phone replay, dial 855-669-9658 (U.S. toll free) or +1 412-317-0088 (International). The replay access code is 5842278.





About eGain

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of expertise, eGain helps enterprises integrate siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI-ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain's solutions to transform customer service, reduce costs, and achieve successful AI implementations at scale. Visit for more info.

Investor Relations

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

PondelWilkinson, Inc.

...

...