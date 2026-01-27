$3+ Billion Integrated Passive Devices Market Outlook, 2030: Infineon Technologies, Stmicroelectronics, Murata Manufacturing Co. Dominate

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integrated Passive Devices Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The report provides comprehensive statistics, including market size, regional shares, market trends, and opportunities.

The integrated passive devices market has shown robust growth, expanding from $1.92 billion in 2025 to an expected $2.11 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 9.6%. This growth is credited to the early adoption of passive components in communication devices, reliance on discrete resistors and capacitors, rf module adoption, electronics miniaturization, and the development of basic semiconductor packaging technologies.

Further expansion is anticipated, with the market projected to reach $3.02 billion by 2030 at a 9.4% CAGR. Key drivers include the demand for compact electronics, advanced EMI and ESD protection systems, RF IPD expansion, and growth in aerospace and defense electronics. The forecast trends highlight smart integrated architectures, AI-driven RF and signal components, IoT-ready miniaturized devices, digitally enhanced packaging, and automated micro-scale manufacturing.

The proliferation of 5G connections is fueling the expansion of the integrated passive devices market. In 2023, 5G subscriptions surged by 610 million, reaching a global total of 1.6 billion, a 63% annual increase according to the Ericsson Mobility Report. Integrated passive devices are pivotal in 5G technology, enabling faster data speeds and higher capacity. In response to market demands, industry giants are developing RF-integrated passive devices to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, in February 2023, STMicroelectronics launched the BALFHB-WL-01D3, an ultra-miniature balun using IPD technology to enhance RF performance crucial for STM32WL sub-GHz wireless microcontrollers.

Strategic acquisitions highlight the industry's growth trajectory. In April 2023, Qualcomm acquired Autotalks for $350 million, aiming to augment its automotive portfolio. This acquisition signifies the growing integration of advanced automotive applications, particularly in connected and autonomous vehicles. Rising demand for sophisticated automotive solutions is propelling market consolidations.

The market features notable players like Infineion Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Murata Manufacturing, and others. It faces challenges from global trade dynamics, with tariffs impacting component costs and import rates, leading to increased production expenses and delays. Despite these pressures, tariffs are incentivizing regional semiconductor production and innovation in packaging, ultimately strengthening supply chain resilience.

Integrated passive devices span applications in aerospace, defense, wireless technology, and more, utilizing materials like silicon and glass. These devices are vital in consumer electronics, automotive, communication, and healthcare sectors, with North America leading in 2025 and Asia-Pacific poised for rapid growth.

Covered Markets:



By Material: Silicon, Glass, Other Materials

By Passive Devices: Baluns, Filters, Couplers, and more

By Packaging: Wire Bonding, SIL, QFN, and others

By Application: ESD, EMI, RF, Digital, and Mixed Signals By End-Use: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Communication, Aerospace, Healthcare

Notable Companies: Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Murata Manufacturing, and others.

Geographic Coverage: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, USA, and more.

Data Delivery: The report includes an Excel Dashboard for data analysis and supports bi-annual data updates.

