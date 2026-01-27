Procurement Magazine January 2026: SAP, Sarantis Group And Equans On AI, Strategy And Sustainable Sourcing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The January editions of BizClik's Procurement & Supply Chain portfolio are now live, featuring fresh insights from Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine, and Manufacturing Digital publications.

London - 27 January 2026- BizClik, a global B2B media and events company, has released the latest magazine editions of its Procurement & Supply Chain portfolio, featuring:

Procurement Magazine



Each digital magazine delivers exclusive interviews, company features, editorial insights and our signature Top 10 rankings, spotlighting the executives, organisations, and innovations shaping global industries.

This month's issues spotlight global leaders, breakthrough technologies, and the strategies shaping the future of resilience, visibility, and traceability.



Procurement Magazine - January 2026

Cover Feature:

SAP: AI – It Is Time to Be Strategic (p. 24



Company Features:

How Sarantis Group is Building Best Third-Party Procurement (p. 52)



Top 10:

Strategic Sourcing Leaders in the US (p. 34



Editorial Highlights:



Smitha Shetty from Achilles explores how she is helping procurement teams integrate carbon accounting into workflows (p. 70

How Equans is Redefining Strategic Procurement For the Future (p. 79)

Why Sustainable Sourcing is More Vital Than Ever (p. 90) AI That Works: Data First, Pilots Second (p. 102)

Read the issue here.









Leadership Quotes

“Procurement cannot planfor every disruption, but it can prepare to respond,” Etosha Thurman, Chief Marketing Officer, Finance and Spend Management at SAP

“By integration, you enable economies of scale, this can be translated into stronger negotiation power, better deals and ultimately creating value across the group,” Dimitris Antonopoulos, Head of Group Third-Party Procurement at Sarantis Group

“By aligning carbon insights with cost, risk and compliance metrics, we help buyers embed decarbonisation into core procurement decisions rather than treat it as a separate function,” Smitha Shetty, Regional Director (APAC) at Achillies

About the Portfolio

The Supply Chain portfolio includes Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine, and Manufacturing Digital. The portfolio covers contract management, technology, risk and resilience, sustainable supply chains, logistics, and operations. Together, these titles reach a global audience of supply chain decision-makers and innovators driving digital transformation across industries.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Events

BizClik is preparing for its annual global summits dedicated to driving supply chain resilience. First up for 2026 is Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit – a two-day conference and expo for senior executives shaping the future of decarbonisation.

Bringing together over 2,000 in-person and virtual attendees, the event will spotlight the critical intersection between sustainability and supply chains, bringing together procurement, supply chain, and sustainability professionals to accelerate collective impact.

Secure your tickets.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement. For further information, visit here.

Media Contact

Izzy Hutchin, PR Executive

