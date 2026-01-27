Bus Switch Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Report 2026: $2.62 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bus Switch Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global bus switch integrated circuit (IC) market is on an impressive growth trajectory, with projections indicating an increase from $1.74 billion in 2025 to $1.89 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This rise is primarily driven by the proliferation of digital electronics, consumer electronics demand, telecommunication infrastructure enhancements, and advancements in semiconductor fabrication.

Looking ahead, the bus switch IC market is forecast to expand further, reaching $2.62 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5%. Contributing factors include the growth of electric vehicles, data centers, cloud computing, increasing demand for IoT devices, and the adoption of AI-enhanced electronics. Emerging trends include low-power, energy-efficient bus switches, high-speed data transfer capabilities, and compact designs for challenging environments.

As data centers around the world grow rapidly, the need for bus switch ICs is more critical than ever. These components provide high-speed, reliable signal routing crucial for efficient data center operations. The US alone is home to approximately 5,000 data centers, with a projected annual increase of 9% until 2030, which further underscores the demand for advanced IC solutions.

The IoT revolution is another pivotal growth driver in the bus switch IC market. With the number of connected IoT devices reaching 16.6 billion in 2023-a 15% increase from the previous year-there's a notable rise in demand for seamless connectivity and efficient signal routing that bus switch ICs offer, enhancing device performance and connectivity across various sectors.

Market players such as Toshiba Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Texas Instruments Inc., and others are at the forefront of innovation, introducing high-speed digital bus switches to improve data transfer efficiency. For instance, Menlo Microsystems Inc. launched the MM5625 in June 2025, a breakthrough in high-speed differential loopback switches, capable of handling data rates exceeding 80 Gbps and designed for advanced computing applications.

Trade relations and global tariffs are profoundly impacting this market by disrupting supply chains and increasing raw material costs, particularly in Asia-Pacific, a high-volume manufacturing region. Despite these challenges, there's been a pivot towards local sourcing and manufacturing diversification, which is propelling innovation in cost-effective, energy-efficient bus switch IC solutions.

The new bus switch IC market research report offers extensive statistics, market share insights, trend analysis, and strategic recommendations tailored to navigating the dynamic international landscape. Covering regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and other key areas, this report provides a comprehensive perspective, essential for stakeholders aiming to leverage growth opportunities and tackle market challenges effectively.

This announcement further cements the role of bus switch ICs in advancing technology infrastructure, underscoring their essential function within digital electronics, telecommunications, automotive industries, and beyond. With continual advancements, the future of bus switch ICs promises increased efficiencies and broader applications, positioning the market for sustained growth.

