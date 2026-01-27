Bus Switch Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Report 2026: $2.62 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.89 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.62 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification Low-Power and Energy-Efficient Bus Switches High-Speed and High-Bandwidth Data Switching Programmable and Configurable Bus Switch ICs Miniaturized and Compact Bus Switch Solutions Robust and Reliable Bus Switches for Harsh Environments
Companies Featured
- Toshiba Corporation Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Texas Instruments Inc. STMicroelectronics N.V. NXP Semiconductors N.V. Analog Devices Inc. Renesas Electronics Corporation ON Semiconductor Corporation Microchip Technology Inc. Future Electronics Inc. ROHM Semiconductor Ltd. Littelfuse Inc. Diodes Incorporated RS Components Ltd Mouser Electronics Inc. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Digi-Key Electronics Inc. Holtek Semiconductor Inc. Nexperia B.V. Eshine Technology Co. Ltd
