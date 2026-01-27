403
UK Starmer to Visit China for Xi Talks
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will embark on a four-day official journey to China starting Wednesday, marking the first such diplomatic mission by a UK leader in nearly seven years, Beijing confirmed Tuesday.
The visit follows an invitation from Premier Li Qiang, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, who briefed reporters in the Chinese capital.
"Amid a turbulent international situation and as permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and the UK need to maintain communication and enhance cooperation. This serves to global peace, stability, and development," Guo said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will receive Starmer for bilateral discussions, alongside Li and Zhao Leji, China's top legislative official.
Starmer's itinerary includes a stop in Shanghai, Guo confirmed.
No British prime minister has traveled to China since 2018, when then-leader Theresa May visited the world's second-largest economy during her tenure.
Since Starmer's Labour Party government assumed power in 2024, senior officials from both nations have exchanged visits, including trips by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves.
The timing of Starmer's visit follows the Labour Party government's controversial approval of a new Chinese Embassy complex in London, a decision that drew criticism from several quarters.
The diplomatic engagement gains additional significance against mounting tensions surrounding US tariff policies and the Trump administration's stated interest in acquiring Greenland, a Danish territory.
Historical ties between the nations date to 1950, when the UK became "the first Western major country to recognize" Beijing, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. The relationship evolved into a "comprehensive strategic partnership" in May 2004.
Bilateral trade reached $98.36 billion in 2024, supported by multiple high-level exchange platforms including the Annual Prime Minister's Meeting, Economic and Financial Dialogue, Strategic Dialogue, and High-Level People-to-People Dialogue.
