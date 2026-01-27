Agricultural Robot Industry Research Report 2026: $57.18 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$25.85 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$57.18 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Global Agricultural Robot Market Trends and Strategies
- Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data and Cybersecurity Increasing Adoption of Agribots for Labor-Intensive Farm Operations Expansion of Robotic Harvesting and Precision Pruning Solutions Rising Use of Automated Livestock Monitoring Systems Growth in Autonomous Irrigation and Field Management Robots Development of Multi-Function Agricultural Robots
Companies Featured
- Deere & Company Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. AGCO Corporation Trimble Inc. Carbon Robotics BouMatic Robots BV Nova-Tech Engineering Autonomous Solutions Inc. Clearpath Inc. CNH Industrial N.V. AeroFarms PrecisionHawk AgEagle Aerial Systems Monarch Tractor Tevel Aerobotics Technologies Harvest Automation Inc. Agrointelli Kind Technologies Abundant Robotics Demaitere B.V. Naio Technologies Auroras s.r.l. Blue River Technology Inc. Agribotix LLC Aigen Inc. PeK Automotive d.o.o GmbH FarmDroid Deepfield Robotics
