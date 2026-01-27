Agricultural Robot Industry Research Report 2026: $57.18 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Robot Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The agricultural robot market is currently experiencing exponential growth, with its size projected to increase from $21.23 billion in 2025 to $25.85 billion in 2026. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8% in this period is attributed to farm labor shortages, increased mechanization, and the rise of GPS-based field automation. Predictions indicate it will reach $57.18 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22%, driven by advancements in autonomous farm systems, AI-enabled robots, and the expansion of indoor robotic farming.

Precision farming is set to become a significant catalyst for market growth, with 66% of farmers using GPS yield monitors or maps, as reported by Iowa State University. This strategy boosts agricultural sustainability and efficiency, making agribots integral to the process by minimizing labor costs and enhancing productivity.

Leading companies are focusing on developing advanced technologies such as vision-based autonomy, which enables robots to identify crops, optimize path planning, and perform tasks efficiently. For instance, Bonsai Robotics launched AI-powered autonomous agricultural vehicles in October 2025, enhancing field efficiency while reducing labor reliance. These systems are adaptable, electric/hybrid, and GPS-independent, making them suitable for diverse farming conditions.

In June 2023, Tertill merged with Harvest Automation to enhance their engineering capabilities and focus on robust, cost-effective agrobotics solutions. This illustrates a trend of consolidation and innovation within the industry.

Major players in the market include Deere & Company, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., AGCO Corporation, Trimble Inc., and others, which are contributing to the dynamic growth of the sector, despite challenges such as international trade relations and tariffs. These tariffs are elevating component costs, particularly for robotics-dependent segments, but are also fostering local production and supply chain innovation.

The agricultural robot market report provides comprehensive insights, including market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and future projections. It serves as an essential resource for stakeholders aiming to navigate this rapidly evolving landscape. Key markets include North America and Asia-Pacific, with the latter expected to lead growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for sustainable agricultural practices.

The market value is measured by revenues from both services and goods, including automated harvesting, livestock management, and crop monitoring. The industry encompasses sales of driverless tractors, drones, and precision seeders, all contributing to the market's robust growth trajectory and the evolving agricultural landscape.

Scope of the Report:

Markets Covered:



By Offering: Hardware, Software, Service

By Farming Environment: Indoor, Outdoor By Application: Harvest Management, Field Farming, Dairy and Livestock Management, and more.

Subsegments: Hardware (Sensors, Actuators), Software (AI, Image Processing), Service (Consulting, Maintenance)

Key Companies: Industry leaders such as Deere & Company, Yamaha Motor Co., AGCO Corporation, and others.

Key Attributes:

