Gan And Sic Power Semiconductor Market Research Report 2026: $5.45 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.31 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.45 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|24.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Global GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market Trends and Strategies
- Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Adoption of High-Efficiency Wide Bandgap Power Devices Expansion of Intelligent Power Conversion Platforms Development of IoT-Enabled Semiconductor Monitoring Advancement of AI-Assisted Power Management Systems Integration of Cloud-Connected Power Electronics
Companies Featured
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Limited Fuji Electric Systems Co. Ltd. Infineon Technologies AG Littelfuse Inc. Microchip Technology Incorporated Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Renesas Electronics Corporation ROHM Co. Ltd. STMicroelectronics N.V. Transphorm Inc. GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc. Wolfspeed Inc. VisIC Technologies Ltd. Panasonic Holdings Corporation GaN Systems Inc. SEMIKRON International GmbH Sanken Electric Co. Ltd. Epiluvac AB IQE Plc SweGaN AB ON Semiconductor Corporation Efficient Power Conversion Corporation Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Power Integrations Inc. Resonac Co. Ltd. SICC Semiconductor Corporation Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. Showa Denko K.K.
GaN and SiC Power Semiconductor Market
