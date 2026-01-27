Prefabricated Building Sealant Market Report 2026: $3+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.06 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Adoption of High-Performance Silicone and Polyurethane Sealants Integration of AI-Based Sealant Application Monitoring Development of Weatherproof and Fire-Resistant Sealants Expansion of IoT-Connected Prefabricated Sealant Solutions Advancement of Sustainable Sealant Materials
Companies Featured
- BASF SE Dow Inc. 3M Company Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Sika Aktiengesellschaft DuPont de Nemours Inc. Wacker Chemie AG Mapei S.p.A. H.B. Fuller Company Arkema S.A. Elkem ASA Pidilite Industries Limited Soudal N.V. Tremco Incorporated Ardex GmbH Guangzhou Baiyun Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co. Ltd. Akfix Supex Co. Ltd. Shandong Tengyu Chemical Co. Ltd. Conrepair Co. Ltd.
