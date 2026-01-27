Water And Sewer Line And Related Structures Construction Industry Report 2026: $260+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$224.46 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$260.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market Trends and Strategies
- Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility Rising Demand for Water Infrastructure Upgrades Expansion of Sewer Rehabilitation and Replacement Projects Growth in Stormwater Management System Installations Increasing Focus on Compliance With Public Health and Safety Regulations Higher Adoption of Long-Lifespan Piping and Structural Materials
Companies Featured
- MasTec Inc. Artera Services LLC Michels Corporation Quanta Services Inc. Skanska AB Eiffage SA Hochtief AG EMCOR Group Inc. Kiewit Corporation Bechtel Corporation Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Fluor Corporation AECOM Walsh Group Granite Construction Inc. Black & Veatch Sterling Infrastructure Inc. McDermott International Ltd. China Energy Engineering Group Co. Ltd. Ferrovial Construction
