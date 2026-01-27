Turkmen Business Delegation Visits Eswatini To Discuss Cooperation
The Turkmen representatives were received by Eswatini's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Pholile Shakantu and Home Affairs Minister Princess Lindiwe. Both sides reaffirmed their interest in strengthening investment dialogue and cooperation on international platforms on peacebuilding and sustainable development.
Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Eswatini established diplomatic relations on August 5, 2025, during the visit of King Mswati III of Eswatini to Turkmenistan to participate in the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, held in Turkmen Avaza.
