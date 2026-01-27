Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India-EU Announce Mega FTA PM Modi Hails Biggest Trade Deal

2026-01-27 05:04:36
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- India and Europe on Tuesday announced sealing of an ambitious free trade agreement - billed as“mother of all deals” - that came against the backdrop of a fractious global environment and trade disruptions largely caused by Washington's policy on tariff.

Today, India has concluded the biggest free trade agreement (FTA) in its history with the European Union, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after holding summit talks with the 27-nation bloc's top leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa.


“This is not just a trade agreement. This is a new blueprint for shared prosperity,” Modi said in his media statement.

The two sides also inked a strategic defence partnership pact and a mobility agreement.

The prime minister said India-EU partnership will help the world.

European Council President Costa said India and the EU began a“new chapter” in their relations in sectors such trade, security, and on people-to-people ties.

Kashmir Observer

