Azizi Developments Extends Partnership With Daikin For HVAC Systems At Burj Azizi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates,January 2026: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has extended its partnership with Daikin for comprehensive HVAC systems at Burj Azizi, the world's second-tallest tower. The agreement covers the delivery of cooling and air-conditioning solutions across the development's residential, hospitality, retail, and entertainment offerings, supporting indoor comfort and dependable operation over the long term. It includes fan coil units (FCUs), fresh air handling units (FAHUs), DX units, as well as the supply and commissioning of chillers, forming an integrated HVAC system tailored for complex, high-rise environments.

Daikin is internationally recognized for its engineering expertise in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration technologies, with systems used in residential, commercial, and large-scale infrastructure projects worldwide. Under the agreement, equipment will be sourced across multiple production locations in line with international quality standards: FCUs from China, chillers from Italy, FAHUs from the UAE, and DX units from India and Thailand. The extension builds on Daikin's previous involvement across Azizi Developments' portfolio, reinforcing a shared focus on technical reliability, efficiency, and lifecycle performance.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said:“We are delighted to extend our collaboration with Daikin, a globally renowned HVAC solutions provider and valued supplier. At Burj Azizi, high-performance cooling is essential to ensuring comfort and long-term operational reliability - critical for a development of this scale and complexity. With Daikin's proven engineering capabilities and international manufacturing expertise, we are further strengthening our commitment to delivering future-ready infrastructure that enhances the experience of residents, guests, and visitors alike.”

Scheduled for completion by 2029, the 725-meter high, 140 story Burj Azizi offers an exquisite mix of residential, hotel, retail and entertainment spaces. An ultra luxury mall, home to most high-end fashion brands, will occupy the retail section. The residential section will include luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. For every 20 floors of residences, a dedicated amenity floor is planned, consisting of swimming pools with sauna and steam room, a fully fitted gym and yoga center, a spa, a games room including billiards, chess and ping-pong, a business center, a kids' play area, a cinema, a restaurant and coffee shop, and a supermarket.

Moving upward, the luxury apartments will be topped by ultra luxury penthouses, ranging from one to five-bedroom units and enjoying exclusive access to all amenities. Separate lobbies will serve the residences and penthouses.

Up even higher along this vertical world is an all-suite seven-star hotel, set to become a major attraction that will take Dubai's standards of luxury and opulence to new heights. Inspired by seven cultural themes – Arabic, Chinese, Persian, Indian, Turkish, French and Russian – the hotel will offer a new standard in comfort and hospitality, including culturally styled restaurants for each cultural theme. An authentic Emirati restaurant will be among the hotel's signature offerings, complemented by a luxury ballroom and an exclusive beach club.

Among the world records set by Burj Azizi will be the highest observation deck on level 130, the highest hotel lobby on level 111, the highest nightclub on level 126, the highest restaurant on level 122, and the highest hotel room on level 118. At the top, the building will also house a special museum that will showcase the chronology of the structure's evolution, recognizing personalities involved through multimedia exhibits, including photos, videos and graphics.

Azizi Developments' Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world's second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Jaddaf, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.