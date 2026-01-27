Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Report 2026: $9.67 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $6.52 billion in 2025 to $7.05 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 8.1%. Growth in recent years has been driven by advancements in semiconductor manufacturing nodes, higher defect density in intricate ICs, increased capital investments in wafer fabs, and the demand for yield optimization. The early adoption of optical inspection systems also contributes significantly.

Looking ahead, the market size is expected to soar to $9.67 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.2%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to the proliferation of advanced logic and memory production, expanded foundry capacity globally, increasing chip architecture complexity, and the rising need for real-time quality monitoring. Integration of AI and machine learning in inspection workflows is anticipated to further drive market dynamics. Trends include growing adoption of AI-enabled inspection systems, deployment of inline and automated optical inspection tools, demand for high-resolution defect detection, and advances in electron beam and hybrid inspection technologies.

The surging demand for electronic devices such as computers, smartphones, and appliances is a significant growth driver, underscoring the reliance on technology in our daily lives and the electronics sector's advancements. For instance, a February 2024 report by USwitch highlighted that the UK had 71.8 million mobile connections in early 2022, surpassing the population by 4.2 million, with projections for 95% smartphone penetration by 2025.

Leading companies are innovating, introducing products like non-patterned wafer surface inspection systems for early defect detection. In March 2024, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation launched the LS9300AD, which inspects both wafer surfaces using split dark-field laser scattering and Differential Interference Contrast (DIC) inspection, thus ensuring comprehensive defect detection and cost reduction.

Notably, Merck acquired Unity-SC in July 2024 to bolster its semiconductor industry presence and leverage AI growth opportunities. Unity-SC, based in France, specializes in semiconductor wafer inspection equipment.

Top market players comprise Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding NV, Microtronic, Toray Industries Inc., among others. The landscape is being reshaped by evolving trade relations and tariffs, affecting imported precision component costs and encouraging localized manufacturing, supplier diversification, and domestic innovation to enhance supply chain resilience.

The market research report offers comprehensive insights into the industry's size, regional shares, key players, and trends. It encompasses North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions, providing a complete perspective for stakeholders.

Semiconductor wafer inspection equipment is essential for detecting defects potentially affecting semiconductor products' reliability. The market includes optical, electron beam, and other inspection systems, with North America noted as the largest region in 2025 and Asia-Pacific poised as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Markets Covered: Type-based, Application-based, End-User focused markets.

Subsegments: Categories within Optical and Electron Beam Inspection Systems, among others.

Companies Mentioned: World-leading firms such as Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding NV, Tokyo Electron Limited, and others. Data: In-depth ratios of market size and growth, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita.

