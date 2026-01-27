Reduced Instruction Set Computer V (Risc-V) Market Report 2026: $10.77 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reduced Instruction Set Computer V (Risc-V) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Reduced Instruction Set Computer V (RISC-V) market is witnessing significant expansion, forecasted to grow from $2.49 billion in 2025 to $10.77 billion in 2030, a CAGR of 34%. This robust growth is propelled by the burgeoning demand for low-cost microcontrollers, energy-efficient computing, and open-source hardware initiatives, alongside increased adoption in embedded systems and academic settings.

Key drivers for future growth include the expansion of 5G devices, AI-enabled applications, IoT adoption, and demand for high-performance computing in data centers. Industrial automation, in particular, plays a crucial role, where RISC-V supports scalable, energy-efficient real-time processing in robotics and smart factories. The International Federation of Robotics reported a 5% increase in global factory installations of industrial robots in September 2023, emphasizing the trend towards automation.

Leading market players, such as SiFive Inc., are focused on enhancing processor capabilities to meet complex data center and embedded application workloads. Their recent launch of the Performance P870 and Intelligence X390 processors promises improved performance with lower power consumption, reaffirming RISC-V's role in future computing innovations.

In a strategic move, Synopsys Inc. acquired Imperas Software Ltd. in December 2023 to bolster verification and simulation capabilities for RISC-V-based systems-on-chip (SoCs). This acquisition expands their offerings in the RISC-V ecosystem, supporting sophisticated workload segments.

Key market participants include Western Digital Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Microchip Technology, and others, who are driving advancements and collaborations within the industry.

Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to witness the fastest growth. However, the global trade dynamics and tariffs pose challenges, affecting the supply chain and operational costs in major manufacturing hubs. Despite these challenges, the market is leveraging the opportunity to foster local production and enhance cost-efficiency in chip design.

The RISC-V market report provides in-depth insights into market statistics, competitive landscape, and emerging trends across regions, enabling stakeholders to navigate the rapidly evolving technology landscape effectively. As the industry progresses, RISC-V continues to innovate, offering a flexible, efficient, and customizable instruction set architecture that supports a wide range of use cases.

Market Scope



Architecture Type: Standard, Custom, Extensible RISC-V

Product Type: Microcontroller (MCU), Microprocessor (MPU)

Application: Smartphones, 5G Devices, IoT Devices

Industry Vertical: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial & IoT, Data Centers, Networking, Aerospace & Defense Notable Companies: Western Digital, Infineon, Renesas Electronics, Microchip Technology, Lattice Semiconductor, SiFive

Key Attributes:

