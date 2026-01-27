Reduced Instruction Set Computer V (Risc-V) Market Report 2026: $10.77 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.34 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$10.77 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|34.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Global Reduced Instruction Set Computer V (Risc-V) Market Trends and Strategies
- Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility Open-Source Processor Adoption Energy-Efficient Chip Design Customizable Risc-V Architectures High-Performance Computing Integration Embedded System Optimization
Companies Featured
- Western Digital Corporation Infineon Technologies Aktiengesellschaft (AG) Renesas Electronics Corporation Microchip Technology Incorporated Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Tenstorrent Inc. SiFive Inc. Rivos Inc. Codasip S.R.O. Ventana Micro Systems Inc. IAR Systems AB Semidynamics Technology Services (EXTOLL GmbH) XMOS Ltd. SEGGER Microcontroller Systems GmbH Starfive Technology Co. Ltd. Andes Technology Corporation Akeana Technologies Inc. Bluespec Inc. IPro Silicon IP Ltd. Cortus S.A.
