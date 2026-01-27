GAC Launches New Package Of Artificial Intelligence Services

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The General Authority of Customs (GAC) yesterday launched a new package of artificial intelligence (AI) services, in line with the Authority's Strategic Plan (2024-2030), which aims to build a pioneering customs authority that delivers smart and secure services.

Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari inaugurated the new AI services package as part of the Authority's celebration of International Customs Day.

The newly launched AI services include the Smart Harmonized System Classification Tool, which transforms documents into intelligent decisions within the customs declaration and provides importers, exporters, and customs brokers with accurate classification from the first data entry of shipment information.

The package also includes a Pre-Classification of the Harmonized System Code service, a self-service feature that enables users to request an expert opinion while supporting customs officers with smart suggestions, allowing final decisions to be issued with greater accuracy and in a shorter timeframe. In addition, the package features an Agentic AI service, which shifts systems from traditional command execution to intelligent, decision-making and autonomous action, as well as a Smart Virtual Assistant that provides instant, data-driven responses based on customs information, making access to information easier and more efficient.

The Authority marked International Customs Day under the theme“Customs Protects Society through Vigilance and Commitment.”

Chairman of the General Authority of Customs Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal said in a speech delivered during the ceremony:“Customs plays a pivotal role in facilitating trade, enhancing compliance with regulations and legislation, supporting market stability, strengthening stakeholder confidence, and creating a stable economic environment capable of responding to development requirements and global transformations. This contributes to consolidating the State of Qatar's position as a leading and secure destination for trade and investment, thanks to close cooperation, continuous support, and the valued efforts of all our partners in both the public and private sectors.”

The Al-Nadeeb system recorded significant growth, processing approximately 6.8 million customs declarations across various ports, generating total revenues of QR4bn.

The GAC also worked to develop the customs ecosystem and infrastructure by equipping ports with advanced inspection devices, contributing to improved operational efficiency, community protection, and the safety and stability of supply and logistics chains.

Furthermore, the Authority facilitated customs procedures and strengthened integration with its partners by simplifying customs processes and enabling electronic data exchange with various government and private entities, accelerating approval procedures and improving the quality of services provided to stakeholders.

In parallel with enhancing operational efficiency, the GAC continued its supervisory role in safeguarding community security. A total of 4,822 seizure reports were recorded, including attempts to smuggle narcotic substances, counterfeit goods violating intellectual property rights, and practices in violation of laws and regulations, reflecting the high level of vigilance and preparedness of the GAC's personnel.

In this context, the GCA honored the Qatar Chamber in recognition of its continued support. HE Minister of Finance, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari presented the certificate of appreciation to Director of the International Relations and Chambers Affairs Department at Qatar Chamber, Sheikha Tamader Al-Thani.

Sheikha Tamader Al-Thani voiced her sincere thanks and appreciation to the GAC for this recognition, which reflects the depth of partnership and ongoing cooperation between the two sides and confirms their shared commitment to supporting trade and enhancing the business environment in the State of Qatar.