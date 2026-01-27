Precision Health Holdings Appoints Emma Rooth As Chief Executive Officer Of PCCA UK

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) International healthcare leader brings 25+ years of experience in life sciences, transformation and global growth to PCCA UK.

PRUDHOE, UK, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emma Rooth has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of PCCA UK by Precision Health Holdings, the strategic holding company of PCCA UK and other healthcare innovators focused on advancing personalised medicine. Her appointment to this new leadership role on January 6, 2026, represents a key next step for PCCA UK as the organisation continues to strengthen its position and expand its impact across the United Kingdom and Europe.

Rooth is a strategic and commercially driven executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience across the life sciences and healthcare sectors. Recognised as Inspiring Change Leader of the Year 2024, she has led complex business transformations and international growth across the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Her career spans senior leadership roles focused on strategy, growth and innovation across highly regulated pharmaceutical and healthcare environments.

Most recently, she served as Chief Executive Officer of Torbay Pharmaceuticals, where she transformed the company into a leading contract manufacturing organisation (CMO). During her eight-year tenure, Torbay expanded beyond UK operations to serve international customers and partners. Rooth oversaw the business's successful transition from National Health Services (NHS) ownership to private equity, implemented major infrastructure upgrades and led the organisation to FDA inspection readiness. Prior to Torbay Pharmaceuticals, Rooth held senior leadership roles as Commercial Director (Public Sector) at BUPA UK, where she drove public sector growth, and Director of Business Development at AAH Pharmaceuticals, where she spearheaded change management initiatives and scaled revenues within the pharma services business.

Rooth also serves as a Non-Executive Director for UK BioCentre and Brain in Hand, contributing governance and commercial expertise to innovative life sciences and digital health ventures.

“Emma brings a rare combination of strategic vision, operational leadership and deep understanding of UK and European healthcare markets,” said Jim Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Precision Health Holdings.“She is a proven leader with a strong record of building teams, expanding market presence and leading organisations through periods of growth. We are confident she is the right leader to build on PCCA UK's strong foundation and lead the company into its next phase.”

“I am honoured to join PCCA UK at such an exciting time,” Rooth said.“PCCA has a strong reputation for quality, innovation and partnership across the compounding and personalised medicine landscape. I look forward to working with the team to build on that legacy, strengthen relationships with our partners and support the evolving needs of patients and healthcare professionals across the UK and Europe.”

Rooth's appointment underscores PCCA UK's continued investment in exceptional leadership and long-term growth as the organisation builds on its heritage of leading-edge quality, innovation and service excellence across the UK and Europe.

PCCA UK Ltd. is a leading provider of pharmaceutical ingredients, formulation support and compounding expertise serving pharmacies, hospitals and healthcare professionals across the United Kingdom and Europe. As part of the Precision Health Holdings global network, PCCA UK directly meets the personalised medication needs of patients through its compounding pharmacy, as well as offers specials manufacture, supply and distribution services. With a heritage of innovation and quality spanning more than 40 years, PCCA remains committed to advancing the science and practice of personalised medicine through collaboration and service excellence. For more information, visit uk.

Precision Health Holdings is a strategic holding company uniting a family of healthcare innovators to advance the science and practice of personalised medicine. Guided by its vision to make personalised medicine a standard of care for patients everywhere, the company provides shared leadership, capital resources and strategic alignment that enables each business to grow, collaborate and deliver meaningful impact. Its mission is to improve and extend patients' lives by bringing innovative approaches to solve health challenges – building a stronger, more integrated enterprise that drives quality, innovation and value across the healthcare spectrum.

