Musk States WhatsApp, Signal cannot be Fully Trusted
(MENAFN) US tech entrepreneur Elon Musk on Monday raised concerns about the safety of major messaging platforms, suggesting that neither WhatsApp nor Signal can be completely trusted.
"WhatsApp is not secure. Even Signal is questionable. Use X Chat," he wrote on his social media company X’s platform.
Musk also highlighted a recent report stating that a lawsuit claims WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta, can access chats in ways that violate user privacy.
As stated by reports, an international group of plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in a US District Court in San Francisco, arguing that Meta Platforms, Inc. misrepresented the privacy and security of its WhatsApp service. The complaint alleges that Meta and WhatsApp “store, analyze, and can access virtually all of WhatsApp users’ purportedly ‘private’ communications” and accuses the companies and their executives of defrauding billions of WhatsApp users around the world.
Andy Stone, a Meta spokesperson, dismissed the allegations that WhatsApp messages are not encrypted as "categorically false and absurd."
“WhatsApp has been end-to-end encrypted using the Signal protocol for a decade. This lawsuit is a frivolous work of fiction," Stone stated in an email, according to reports.
The lawsuit references information provided by “whistleblowers” as the basis for the claims, though it does not reveal their identities.
