BDC Steps Up Its Defence-Sector Footprint With Investments In Semiconductors And Space Tech And A New Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BDC invests in semiconductor company Irréversible and aerospace company Canada Rocket Company and becomes first partner of Creative Destruction Lab (CDL)'s global Defence program

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDC is announcing the first two investments in Canadian dual-use innovators, following the launch of its Defence Platform in December:



Irréversible pre- seed round, led by Quantacet with participation from Frostbite Capital and Tofino Capital. The company has already secured a $1M IDEaS grant from the Department of National Defence. Canada Rocket Company $ 6.2 M CAD seed round with Garage Capital, joined by four other investors.

BDC is also joining forces with Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) to accelerate defence innovation, becoming the first partner of CDL's global Defence program.

The CDL Defence program is designed for early-stage companies developing dual-use technologies that directly address operational needs in defence, national security, and critical infrastructure protection.

Its purpose is to connect early-stage ventures with mentors, investors, and procurement experts to accelerate commercialization. It is run in partnership with 6 CDL sites across Canada and Europe, with additional partners to follow. The inaugural program year will conclude in May 2026, with applications for the next cohort opening in April 2026.

This association is built on the long-standing relationships between BDC and CDL and reflects BDC's commitment to supporting Canadian innovation and entrepreneurs. In addition to the Defence Stream, BDC will also collaborate with CDL's Climate and Critical Minerals streams, reinforcing its role in advancing technologies important to Canada's future.

Through these initiatives, BDC continues to champion Canadian entrepreneurs driving innovation in defence, climate, and critical minerals-key sectors for Canada's economic resilience and security.

Quotes



“BDC is deepening its support for Canada's defence sector at a pivotal time. As needs evolve, we're moving quickly – investing in innovators like Irréversible and Canadian Rocket Company and partnering with CDL's Defence Stream. Our goal is clear: help Canadian companies scale, commercialize faster, and seize new opportunities in defence, security, and critical industries and technologies. We're bringing the expertise, networks, and capital needed to strengthen Canada's resilience and national security,” said Isabelle Hudon, President and CEO of BDC.

“Modern defence and security systems increasingly depend on the ability to deploy intelligence in environments where power, size, and reliability are critical constraints. Irréversible's focus on ultra-low-power intelligence directly addresses these challenges and strengthens Canada's domestic capabilities in areas that are increasingly important for national security,” said Andrew Fursman, Co-Founder and Chair of the Board of Irréversible.

“Canada has long lacked a domestically anchored launch capability, at a time when access to space is becoming increasingly critical. BDC's support reflects a clear understanding that sovereign access to space is foundational infrastructure for defence, economic resilience, and innovation. We're proud to build that capability in Canada with Canadian capital, while repatriating and developing world-class aerospace talent at home,” said Hugh Kolias, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Canada Rocket Company.

“Partnerships like this are essential to translating deep science into global impact. By working with BDC, the CDL Defence program is strengthening the environment in which entrepreneurs can build and scale technologies that matter. Our focus is on mobilizing a growing community of mentors, scientists, and alumni to support founders advancing dual-use technologies as they navigate the path from research to deployment,” said Sonia Sennik, CEO of Creative Destruction Lab.



About BDC: 80 years as Canada's bank for entrepreneurs

BDC is a partner of choice for all entrepreneurs looking to access the financing and advice they need to build their businesses and tackle the big challenges of our time. Our investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions to help grow the most innovative firms. BDC's development role means we are in a state of perpetual evolution – wherever entrepreneurs go and whatever the Canadian economy needs – we will be there to help them defy the odds. 80 years later, that commitment remains very much alive. Our financing and investments in fiscal 2025 will add an estimated $25 billion to Canada's GDP over the next five years. We are one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and Canada's Best Diversity Employers, and the first financial institution in Canada to receive the B Corp certification in 2013. For more information on our products and services and to consult free tools, templates and articles, visit bdc or join BDC on social media.



Media contact:

...

1 844 625-8321