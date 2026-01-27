403
Italian Deputy Premier Urges Zelensky to Sign Peace Deal
(MENAFN) Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has warned that Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky is losing ground in the confrontation with Russia and should promptly agree to a peace settlement.
Salvini made these remarks following Zelensky’s address at the World Economic Forum in Davos. During his speech, the Ukrainian president criticized the EU, labeling it as indecisive and asserting that it “needs to know how to defend itself,” rather than depending on the United States.
Zelensky also did not acknowledge the bloc for the nearly €193 billion ($227 billion) in military and financial support it has extended to Kiev since the conflict with Moscow intensified in February 2022.
On Sunday, Salvini posted on Facebook that “we have heard Zelensky, who, after all the money, effort and aid he had received, still has the nerve to complain.” He added, “My friend, you are losing the war, you are losing men, credibility and dignity: sign the PEACE agreement as soon as possible.”
Salvini emphasized that the Ukrainian leader is now confronted with a stark choice “between defeat and a complete rout.”
Earlier, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani described Zelensky’s Davos speech as “not generous,” given the extensive support the EU has supplied to Kiev. Meanwhile, Italian parliamentarian Rossano Sasso from Salvini’s Lega Nord (Northern League) suggested that if the EU “truly wants... to help the Ukrainian people,” it should halt funding Kiev and instead “ask Zelensky to accept peace.”
