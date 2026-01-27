Fushi Tech Powers Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks' Digital Transformation With Integrated Mobile-First Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a global provider of integrated AI and digital solutions for merchants, Fushi Tech today announced a strategic partnership with Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks, a globally recognized Taiwanese street food chain brand. Fushi Tech will design and deliver a fully integrated digital ecosystem for Shihlin, covering 43 outlets across Singapore and Malaysia. This collaboration marks another milestone in Fushi Tech's mission to empower F&B brands to deliver seamless customers experience and streamline outlet operations with a next-generation digital solution, enabling brands to boost revenue and customer engagement.

Building a Unified Digital Foundation

Moving beyond fragmented point solutions, Shihlin has partnered with Fushi Tech to implement a fully integrated platform designed to unify operations and deepen customer engagement. Leveraging its AI techniques and customer service experience, Fushi Tech creates a solution integrating digital ordering, mobile app and its Fynix-branded CRM system, bridging offline food culture with modern mobile-first consumer behaviour. Key initiatives includes:



Brand Native Mobile Application

A brand-aligned native app for iOS and Android that serves as the primary digital touchpoint, designed for scalability and seamless user experience that aligns with Shihlin's youthful identity.

Integrated Digital Ordering System

A seamless in-app ordering solution enabling takeaway and dine-in/pickup options, featuring real-time menu synchronization across all outlets to reduce wait times and boost operational efficiency.

Centralized Membership & Loyalty Program

A unified AI-driven digital membership platform spanning 24 outlets in Singapore and 19 outlets in Malaysia that drives customer retention and spending through points accumulation, tiered rewards, and personalized promotions. Data-Driven CRM & Insights Engine

An integrated customer intelligence system that transforms transaction data into actionable insights, enabling targeted marketing campaigns and laying the foundation for AI-powered personalization and future growth.

This cohesive ecosystem empowers merchants far beyond the advantage of operating convenience and user experience. When all systems are designed to work in harmony from the outset, operators gain deeper insights into customer behavior and maintain a real-time view of operations, which drives smarter business decisions.

Empowering F&B Brand with Better Experience and Data Insights

“Many brands add digital features piece by piece, but true transformation happens when everything connects,” said Johnson Tan, Vice President of Fushi Tech.“With Shihlin, we're building more than an app-we're creating a unified digital engine that turns every transaction into a deeper customer relationship.”

Shihlin, famous for its authentic flavours and vibrancy of Taiwan's night markets especially among younger, urban consumers, will leverage Fushi Tech's platform to elevate customer engagement, drive repeat visits, and future-proof Shihlin's omni-channel growth strategy across Southeast Asia.

Why Integration Matters for F&B Brands: Building Digital Competitiveness

The partnership underscores a shift in the F&B industry's digital strategy: moving from isolated point solutions to interconnected ecosystems. Early digital adoption focused on adding features like online ordering or loyalty programs separately. Today, leading brands like Shihlin are seeking platforms where data flows freely, systems communicate natively, and the customer journey remains cohesive across all touchpoints.

With rising consumer expectations for experiences beyond the product, F&B brands possessing core digital competitiveness are poised to lead the market in the long run.

Fushi Tech's one-stop integrated model is more consistent with the consumer behavioral patterns of the new generation, meeting the evolving needs of merchants, further validating that brands with digital operational capabilities will have the opportunity to capture greater market share.

About Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks

Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks is a globally recognized Taiwanese street food brand best known for bringing the authentic flavours and vibrancy of Taiwan's night markets to international audiences. With a strong presence across Singapore and Southeast Asia, the brand continues to resonate with younger, urban consumers seeking familiar comfort food with a modern twist.

About Fushi Tech

Fushi Tech is a global provider of integrated AI and digital solutions for merchants, currently serving clients across Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, and Australia. The company specializes in providing unified platforms that bring together ordering, payments, customer management, and AI-powered solution to help businesses operate more efficiently.

