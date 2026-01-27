403
Over 3.3M Displaced Sudanese Citizens Head Back Home
(MENAFN) More than 3.3 million displaced Sudanese citizens have returned to approximately 2,500 locations spanning nine states throughout November 2025, representing a 10% surge from the prior month, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) declared Monday.
The data stems from an IOM assessment conducted between Nov. 1-30, 2025, drawing from information gathered across over 12,000 sites in 185 localities throughout all 18 Sudanese states.
The IOM reported that an estimated 3,334,705 people returned to 2,500 locations in 65 localities across nine Sudanese states.
The findings indicate that 83% of those returning had been internally displaced within Sudan, while 17% returned from outside the country.
Minors under 18 years old comprised 55% of internally displaced returnees and 45% of those returning from abroad.
Despite the significant return movement, the IOM emphasized that 9,258,273 people remain internally displaced across 11,194 locations in 185 localities nationwide.
Internal displacement in Sudan previously reached approximately 11.5 million before steadily decreasing—driven by returns—to roughly 9.3 million, according to the most recent UN statistics.
The organization said internal displacement has decreased by 20% compared to its peak level, and by 1% compared to the previous month.
Eleven of Sudan's 18 states witnessed declining displacement numbers compared to the previous month, though increases occurred in Central Darfur, East Darfur, North Darfur, South Darfur, South Kordofan, White Nile, and Khartoum.
On Dec. 17, the IOM said it recorded in October 2025 the return of 3,027,446 people to their areas of origin or nearby locations, including 2,260,735 who returned from internal displacement and 566,711 who returned from outside Sudan.
The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) maintains control over all five states in western Darfur, except for portions of North Darfur remaining under army authority. Government forces hold most territories across the remaining 13 states, including the capital Khartoum.
The devastating conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023, has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions of civilians.
