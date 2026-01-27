Turbocharger Market Growing At 10.62% CAGR To 2031 Says A 2026 Mordor Intelligence Automotive Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automotive turbocharger market growth is supported by tightening emission standards and rising demand for fuel-efficient powertrains, as APAC leads global adoption.

Hyderabad, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the automotive turbocharger market reached USD 12.30 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 13.61 billion in 2026 to USD 22.55 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.62% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by stricter emission standards, engine downsizing, and the growing shift toward hybrid powertrains as automakers seek higher efficiency and lower carbon output. Turbocharger manufacturers are increasingly adopting electric-assist and hydrogen-ready technologies, moving away from conventional wastegate systems toward variable geometry turbochargers (VGT) and 48V e-boost solutions to meet regulations such as Euro 7. Electric turbochargers are gaining traction for their ability to deliver instant torque without sacrificing fuel efficiency, while component suppliers are also focusing on designs compatible with fuel-cell and hydrogen-powered engines. The market remains highly competitive, with the top five suppliers controlling a significant share of global volumes while actively competing for new opportunities across hydrogen ICE, fuel-cell vehicles, and 400V hybrid platforms.

Automotive Turbocharger Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Optimizing Engines to Meet Fleet Fuel Efficiency Standards

Stricter fuel economy regulations are pushing automakers to get more efficiency from smaller engines using advanced turbocharging. By replacing larger naturally aspirated engines with turbocharged alternatives, manufacturers can maintain performance while improving fuel efficiency. Technologies like twin-scroll and variable geometry turbos, along with integrated exhaust manifolds and electric wastegates, help reduce lag and boost low-end torque. This approach drives steady demand for turbocharging solutions across various vehicle segments.

Growth in Asia-Pacific Commercial Vehicle Production Spurs Turbocharger Demand

Expansion of commercial vehicle production across Asia-Pacific is driving strong demand for turbochargers, supported by growing logistics and infrastructure development. Alternative fuel trucks, particularly those running on natural gas, are creating opportunities for specialized turbo designs. Leading manufacturers are boosting local production to keep up with rising demand, reflecting the region's importance in the global turbocharger supply chain.

Automotive Turbocharger Market Share by Regio n

Asia-Pacific leads the global turbocharger market, driven by its role as a major automotive manufacturing hub and a rapidly growing vehicle base. The Middle East and Africa is emerging as the fastest-growing region. In China, the truck segment highlights market trends, with cleaner-fuel vehicles gaining traction due to cost and environmental benefits. Strong local manufacturing capacity supports demand, with key suppliers expanding production and adding new assembly lines to keep pace with growth.

Europe holds a strong position in the turbocharger market, fuelled by strict emissions standards and expertise in advanced turbo technologies. Regulatory requirements are driving adoption of variable geometry and electric turbochargers, with the region serving as a testing ground for innovations that are likely to influence global markets.

Automotive Turbocharger Market Segmentation Insights

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Off-highway Vehicles (Agricultural, Construction)

By Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

CNG / LPG

Hydrogen Internal-Combustion

By Sales Channel

OEM Fitment

Replacement / Aftermarket

By Turbo Technology

Wastegate Turbocharger

Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT)

Twin-Scroll Turbocharger

Electric Turbocharger

Companies in the Automotive Turbocharger Industry

Garrett Motion Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

IHI Corporation



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Cummins Inc. (Turbo Technologies)

Continental AG

BMTS Technology GmbH and Co. KG

Keyyang Precision Co., Ltd.

Rotomaster International

Turbo Energy Private Limited

MAHLE GmbH

Valeo SA

Eaton Corporation

Hyundai Mobis

