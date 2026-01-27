Elis: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Occured From January 19 To January 23, 2026
|Issuer name
| Issuer code
(LEI)
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total Volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)
|Platform (MIC Code)
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/19/2026
|FR0012435121
|59,878
|23.8740
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/19/2026
|FR0012435121
|30,636
|23.9228
|DXE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/19/2026
|FR0012435121
|4,510
|23.9135
|TQE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/19/2026
|FR0012435121
|6,660
|23.8864
|AQE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/20/2026
|FR0012435121
|58,657
|23.6693
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/20/2026
|FR0012435121
|32,421
|23.6180
|DXE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/20/2026
|FR0012435121
|4,711
|23.6192
|TQE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/20/2026
|FR0012435121
|6,670
|23.6630
|AQE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/21/2026
|FR0012435121
|55,682
|23.7666
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/21/2026
|FR0012435121
|33,929
|23.7703
|DXE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/21/2026
|FR0012435121
|4,591
|23.7807
|TQE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/21/2026
|FR0012435121
|5,896
|23.7595
|AQE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/22/2026
|FR0012435121
|53,825
|24.0974
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/22/2026
|FR0012435121
|34,823
|24.0858
|DXE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/22/2026
|FR0012435121
|4,606
|24.0673
|TQE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/22/2026
|FR0012435121
|5,939
|24.0670
|AQE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/23/2026
|FR0012435121
|55,179
|24.0091
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/23/2026
|FR0012435121
|36,490
|24.0020
|DXE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/23/2026
|FR0012435121
|4,682
|23.9921
|TQE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/23/2026
|FR0012435121
|6,009
|23.9861
|AQE
|Total
|505,794
|23.8800
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly, the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.
Contacts
Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30
Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15
Attachment
-
Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from January 19 to January 23, 2026
