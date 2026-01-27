(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

27 January 2026 Transactions in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 26 January 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 28,196 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 432.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 436.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 434.819070

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,089,800 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,909,687 have voting rights and 1,438,116 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 720 436.50 08:48:08 LSE 198 436.50 09:04:00 LSE 12 435.50 09:39:36 LSE 859 435.50 09:39:36 LSE 766 436.00 10:10:09 LSE 754 436.00 10:10:13 LSE 321 436.50 10:41:29 LSE 244 435.00 10:56:05 LSE 858 435.50 11:36:09 LSE 840 435.50 11:36:09 LSE 18 435.50 11:36:09 LSE 854 435.50 11:39:34 LSE 250 436.50 12:06:43 LSE 522 435.50 12:27:13 LSE 291 436.00 12:51:01 LSE 97 436.00 12:51:01 LSE 198 435.00 13:31:19 LSE 422 435.00 13:54:52 LSE 253 435.50 14:35:28 LSE 590 435.50 14:48:36 LSE 198 434.00 15:16:23 LSE 661 434.50 15:31:40 LSE 290 434.50 15:31:40 LSE 211 432.50 15:37:22 LSE 216 432.50 15:40:35 LSE 216 432.50 15:40:35 LSE 216 432.50 15:40:35 LSE 100 433.00 15:41:17 LSE 116 433.00 15:41:17 LSE 106 433.00 15:43:15 LSE 74 434.00 15:49:31 LSE 695 435.00 16:14:59 LSE 216 434.50 16:14:59 LSE 216 434.50 16:14:59 LSE 216 434.50 16:14:59 LSE 216 434.50 16:14:59 LSE 216 434.50 16:14:59 LSE 216 434.50 16:14:59 LSE 216 434.50 16:14:59 LSE 216 434.50 16:14:59 LSE 216 434.50 16:14:59 LSE 216 434.50 16:14:59 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:01 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:01 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:01 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:09 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:14 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:22 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:22 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:29 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:29 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:29 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:29 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:29 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:29 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:30 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:30 LSE 52 434.50 16:15:30 LSE 164 434.50 16:15:30 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:30 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:33 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:33 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:33 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:33 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:33 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:33 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:33 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:33 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:35 LSE 20 434.50 16:15:35 LSE 196 434.50 16:15:35 LSE 196 434.50 16:15:35 LSE 147 434.50 16:15:35 LSE 69 434.50 16:15:35 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:35 LSE 216 434.50 16:15:35 LSE 194 434.50 16:15:35 LSE 869 434.50 16:16:02 LSE 615 434.50 16:16:02 LSE 184 434.00 16:16:02 LSE 171 434.50 16:16:02 LSE 216 434.50 16:16:04 LSE 216 434.50 16:16:04 LSE 216 434.50 16:16:04 LSE 34 434.50 16:16:04 LSE 182 434.50 16:16:04 LSE 216 434.50 16:16:05 LSE 191 434.50 16:16:05 LSE 25 434.50 16:16:05 LSE 216 434.50 16:16:17 LSE 216 434.50 16:16:17 LSE 116 434.50 16:16:31 LSE 67 434.50 16:16:34 LSE 33 434.50 16:17:26 LSE 195 434.50 16:17:26 LSE 21 434.50 16:17:26 LSE 216 434.50 16:17:26 LSE 216 434.50 16:17:26 LSE 216 434.50 16:17:26 LSE 216 434.50 16:17:26 LSE 216 434.50 16:17:26 LSE 216 434.50 16:17:26 LSE 216 434.50 16:17:26 LSE 122 434.50 16:17:26 LSE 50 434.50 16:17:26 LSE 44 434.50 16:17:26 LSE 216 434.50 16:17:26 LSE 174 434.50 16:17:29 LSE 156 434.50 16:17:29 LSE 216 434.50 16:17:29 LSE 187 434.50 16:17:29 LSE 29 434.50 16:17:29 LSE 82 434.50 16:17:29 LSE 134 434.50 16:17:29 LSE 79 434.50 16:17:29 LSE

