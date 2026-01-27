Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transaction In Own Shares


2026-01-27 02:16:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
27 January 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 26 January 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 28,196
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 432.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 436.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 434.819070

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,089,800 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,909,687 have voting rights and 1,438,116 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
720 436.50 08:48:08 LSE
198 436.50 09:04:00 LSE
12 435.50 09:39:36 LSE
859 435.50 09:39:36 LSE
766 436.00 10:10:09 LSE
754 436.00 10:10:13 LSE
321 436.50 10:41:29 LSE
244 435.00 10:56:05 LSE
858 435.50 11:36:09 LSE
840 435.50 11:36:09 LSE
18 435.50 11:36:09 LSE
854 435.50 11:39:34 LSE
250 436.50 12:06:43 LSE
522 435.50 12:27:13 LSE
291 436.00 12:51:01 LSE
97 436.00 12:51:01 LSE
198 435.00 13:31:19 LSE
422 435.00 13:54:52 LSE
253 435.50 14:35:28 LSE
590 435.50 14:48:36 LSE
198 434.00 15:16:23 LSE
661 434.50 15:31:40 LSE
290 434.50 15:31:40 LSE
211 432.50 15:37:22 LSE
216 432.50 15:40:35 LSE
216 432.50 15:40:35 LSE
216 432.50 15:40:35 LSE
100 433.00 15:41:17 LSE
116 433.00 15:41:17 LSE
106 433.00 15:43:15 LSE
74 434.00 15:49:31 LSE
695 435.00 16:14:59 LSE
216 434.50 16:14:59 LSE
216 434.50 16:14:59 LSE
216 434.50 16:14:59 LSE
216 434.50 16:14:59 LSE
216 434.50 16:14:59 LSE
216 434.50 16:14:59 LSE
216 434.50 16:14:59 LSE
216 434.50 16:14:59 LSE
216 434.50 16:14:59 LSE
216 434.50 16:14:59 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:01 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:01 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:01 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:09 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:14 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:22 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:22 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:29 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:29 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:29 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:29 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:29 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:29 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:30 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:30 LSE
52 434.50 16:15:30 LSE
164 434.50 16:15:30 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:30 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:33 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:33 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:33 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:33 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:33 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:33 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:33 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:33 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:35 LSE
20 434.50 16:15:35 LSE
196 434.50 16:15:35 LSE
196 434.50 16:15:35 LSE
147 434.50 16:15:35 LSE
69 434.50 16:15:35 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:35 LSE
216 434.50 16:15:35 LSE
194 434.50 16:15:35 LSE
869 434.50 16:16:02 LSE
615 434.50 16:16:02 LSE
184 434.00 16:16:02 LSE
171 434.50 16:16:02 LSE
216 434.50 16:16:04 LSE
216 434.50 16:16:04 LSE
216 434.50 16:16:04 LSE
34 434.50 16:16:04 LSE
182 434.50 16:16:04 LSE
216 434.50 16:16:05 LSE
191 434.50 16:16:05 LSE
25 434.50 16:16:05 LSE
216 434.50 16:16:17 LSE
216 434.50 16:16:17 LSE
116 434.50 16:16:31 LSE
67 434.50 16:16:34 LSE
33 434.50 16:17:26 LSE
195 434.50 16:17:26 LSE
21 434.50 16:17:26 LSE
216 434.50 16:17:26 LSE
216 434.50 16:17:26 LSE
216 434.50 16:17:26 LSE
216 434.50 16:17:26 LSE
216 434.50 16:17:26 LSE
216 434.50 16:17:26 LSE
216 434.50 16:17:26 LSE
122 434.50 16:17:26 LSE
50 434.50 16:17:26 LSE
44 434.50 16:17:26 LSE
216 434.50 16:17:26 LSE
174 434.50 16:17:29 LSE
156 434.50 16:17:29 LSE
216 434.50 16:17:29 LSE
187 434.50 16:17:29 LSE
29 434.50 16:17:29 LSE
82 434.50 16:17:29 LSE
134 434.50 16:17:29 LSE
79 434.50 16:17:29 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


