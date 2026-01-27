Qatar Advances Data-Driven Sustainability With Circular Economy Indicators Framework

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar yesterday launched a National Workshop on Circular Economic Indicators, marking a key step towards strengthening data-driven policymaking to support the country's transition to a circular economy.

The workshop is organised by the National Planning Council, represented by the National Statistics Centre, in cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council Statistical Centre (GCC-Stat).

It brings together policymakers, statisticians, and representatives from a wide range of government institutions to develop a national framework for measuring circular economy performance.

The workshop was inaugurated by the Director of the Social and Environmental Statistics Department at the National Statistics Center, Ibrahim Hamad Al-Mohannadi.

During his opening remarks, he said,“This workshop represents a practical step toward moving from conceptual understanding to an integrated statistical system that supports the assessment of policy and program impacts.”

“The success of developing circular economy indicators depends on data quality, data integration, and close collaboration among national entities,” Al-Mohannadi added.

The initiative aims to strengthen the technical expertise of national professionals in collecting, interpreting, and analysing circular economy data, while supporting the development of national indicators aligned with methodologies established by the OECD and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE).

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the event, Monica Luz, International Consultant and Expert at UNECE, mentioned that the workshop reflects the cross-cutting nature of the circular economy, which requires coordination across multiple sectors and institutions.

“Many institutions are invited because the circular economy touches everything,” she said.“The idea is that everyone goes back to their offices with a shared understanding of what the circular economy is, why it matters, and why measuring it is so important.”

She explained that attendees will work toward agreeing on a set of indicators tailored to Qatar's national priorities, noting that“each country is different, and this is why it is significant to do this work here in Qatar.”

The four-day workshop, which will conclude on 29 January, is expected to convene 80 experts and specialists representing more than 18 national entities specialised in environmental, economic, and development affairs.

Luz highlighted that it will focus on several core areas, including material flows, environmental impacts, and policy responses, as well as opportunities linked to circular economy practices such as job creation.

Additionally, the expert stated that defining indicators is a foundational step for effective policymaking.

“We can only improve policies when we have data and information,” she said.“This experience in Qatar has the potential to be expanded across the Arab region. Qatar is the first country in this region to undertake this work, and it can serve as an example for others.”

She noted that while similar trainings have been conducted by international organisations across Latin America, Asia, and Africa, this marks the first such initiative in the Arab region.“Growth is necessary everywhere in the world, but it must respect environmental and climate considerations,” Luz said.

She further added,“The circular economy offers a global approach that cuts across economic sectors, and national data is critical to understanding what is really happening on the ground.” Officials remark that it will also promote innovative approaches to resource management based on international best practices, supporting the formulation of national policies that advance the transition to a resilient and prosperous circular economy in line with the goals of the Third National Development Strategy (2024–2030).