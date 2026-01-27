403
IBM Launches Enterprise Advantage Service to Help Businesses Scale Agentic AI
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) DUBAI, UAE. January 26, 2026 – IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced IBM Enterprise Advantage, a first-of-its-kind asset-based consulting service that combines proven AI-tools and expertise to help clients quickly build, govern, and operate their own tailored internal AI platform at scale.
Organizations can now use IBM Enterprise Advantage to redesign workflows, connect AI to existing systems, and scale new agentic applications without requiring changes to their cloud providers, AI models, or core infrastructure. This includes Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM watsonx, and both open and closed source models, allowing companies to build on their existing investments.
IBM Enterprise Advantage brings together the technical and industry expertise of IBM consultants with technology built from IBM Consulting Advantage, IBM’s own internal AI-powered delivery platform. With a growing marketplace of industryspecific AI agents and applications, Consulting Advantage has already supported more than 150 client engagements and been shown to boost consultants’ productivity by up to 50% to help clients achieve faster results.
Now with the Enterprise Advantage service, IBM is giving clients access to the same proven approach and capabilities to build their own AI platforms and navigate the complex AI marketplace to drive enterprise value.
For example, Pearson, a lifelong learning company, is using this service to build a custom AI-powered platform that combines human expertise with agentic assistants to manage everyday work and decisions.
A manufacturer company has used Enterprise Advantage to implement its generative AI strategy. This included identifying high-value use cases, testing targeted prototypes, and aligning leaders around a scalable, platform-first strategy. With an Enterprise Advantage solution, the client is now deploying AI assistants using multiple technologies in a secured, governed environment that lays the foundation for expanding generative AI across the enterprise.
“AI has the potential to transform every business, but turning that potential into real, scalable value remains a challenge for many organization”,” said Lula Mohanty, Managing Part–er – MEA, IBM Consulting.“nbsp;“At’IBM, we’ve navigated this journey—ourselves—using AI to modernize our operations and achieve measurable results. Enterprise Advantage extends that proven approach to our clients, combining human expertise, secure AI assets, and intelligent digital workers, so businesses can confidently scale AI and drive meaningful, las”ing impact.”
